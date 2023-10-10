Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Voice of the Galaxy Vol. 4: All updates and optimization details

With the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update on the horizon, HoYoverse has launched Voice of the Galaxy Vol. 4, discussing all the updates and features that will take effect in the patch. Since the game has a live-service model at its core, the developers have to constantly implement new changes with every update, mostly catering to the player's experience.

The next major update is set to introduce improved quality-of-life features and optimizations. Details regarding each of them have been further presented in this article.

All updates and optimizations heading to Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Expand Tweet

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream had some major takeaways in terms of fresh content and banner changes for the patch. However, the update awaits more quality-of-life features and other necessary optimizations, which are further highlighted in Voice of the Galaxy Vol. 4.

Here are all the exciting changes mentioned in the Update Radio:

Trailblaze Continuance , a new mission type, will be introduced in the game, allowing players to unfold subsequent stories after completing a Trailblaze mission. It will not halt their progress or affect the main narrative.

, a new mission type, will be introduced in the game, allowing players to unfold subsequent stories after completing a Trailblaze mission. It will not halt their progress or affect the main narrative. A brand-new Story Recap function will be added to version 1.4, allowing Trailblazers to review real-time records of story dialogues via the button that will appear on the top-left corner of the screen. In fact, players can also listen to the audio of a dialogue with voiceovers.

function will be added to version 1.4, allowing Trailblazers to review real-time records of story dialogues via the button that will appear on the top-left corner of the screen. In fact, players can also listen to the audio of a dialogue with voiceovers. Version 1.4 also features a new Strategic Training system under Interastral Peace Guide where players can run drills to learn about combat, earning Stellar Jades in the process.

system under Interastral Peace Guide where players can run drills to learn about combat, earning Stellar Jades in the process. Optimization of a few UI display effects will be in play, showing the amount of HP consumed by characters to unleash their ability. An extra status icon will also appear on characters corresponding with the afflicted negative effect.

Lastly, some Occurrences and Curios from Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe can be encountered more frequently in the regular simulation.

The display effect, in particular, will certainly help Trailblazers plan out their next move on the battlefield, which further lubricates the entire combat mechanics in Honkai Star Rail.

In contrast, the Strategic training will help a lot of newcomers and, more so, those unfamiliar with the turn-based combat system. It also rewards 90 Stellar Jades and other in-game resources, which add to the account's progress.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 launches worldwide on October 11, 2023, across PC, PS5, Android, and iOS devices. The update will feature the Jingliu banner in the first half, followed by Topaz in the second phase. It is worth noting that the patch will be available for five weeks instead of six.