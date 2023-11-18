Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Hunt character tier list

Honkai Star Rail's Hunt Path is home to some of the strongest units in the game. These characters can destroy bosses and other opponents with ease. Despite having a strong emphasis on doing single-target damage with their abilities, they typically fall into the sub-DPS or DPS category, which keeps them useful in the meta.

This article ranks every Hunt character in Honkai Star Rail based on performance, pull value, and battle prowess. To guarantee fairness, their potential at zero Eidolon was considered before the ultimate placement.

Note: This is a subjective list, and the ranking solely reflects the author's opinions.

Ranking Honkai Star Rail 1.5's Hunt characters in a tier list

Hunt characters tier list for version 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on their combat effectiveness, the Hunt characters in this Honkai Star Rail 1.5 article have been categorized into three tiers: SS+, S, and B.

SS+ tier

Seele, a 5-star Quantum character who follows the Path of Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

As of Honkai Star Rail 1.5, Seele is the only Hunt character who merits being at the top of this tier list because she has one of the highest damage outputs in the entire game. If she has the right build and setup, her potent Quantum attacks can destroy enemies.

Seele's passive, which grants her an additional round after eliminating an opponent, unites her whole kit. For this reason, even though she is skilled at single-target fighting, she can be used to defeat multiple opponents.

S tier

Topaz, a 5-star, Fire-element character (Image via HoYoverse)

The strongest characters in Honkai Star Rail can be replaced with a few S-tier troops.

With her buddy Warp Trotter causing the BURN condition effect, Topaz is a five-star summoner unit focused on single-target damage and crowd management. She can be a valuable asset if she is integrated into a team composition that optimizes her combat abilities.

B tier

Dan Heng, a member of the Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Although they are occasionally overshadowed by more powerful opponents, Hunt characters in the B tier remain capable in combat.

More Eidolons would give the following characters a noticeable boost in strength:

Dan Heng

Sushang

Yanqing

In version 1.5, Dan Heng is a fantastic early-game damage dealer. He is a playable, free-to-play unit that adheres to the Path of Hunt.

Dan Heng is capable of dealing 130% of his ATK in the form of Wind DMG to one enemy. Additionally, he can deal a single adversary a whopping 240% of his attack's worth of Wind damage with his ultimate, which can increase by an additional 72% if the target is slowed.

However, Sushang and Yanqing need a great deal of resources to have an effect on the field.