Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Ice characters, ranked

With Ruan Mei finally in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, the game has received the seventh Ice character. With each update and character release, Hoyoverse's space opera RPG sees a shift in its meta, where some units overtake others in being the best performers within a particular role. Tier lists exist to tell players which units are performing the best and which are performing the worst in the game.

This tier list will rank all the characters using the Ice element and compare them to see who is on top as of the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update.

Note: Tier lists are subjective and reflect the author's opinion

Ranking Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Ice characters in a tier list

The tier list for the Ice units in the game (Image via Tier Maker)

The list is divided into four sections. The SS represents the character at the top of the list, while the B represents those who do poorly as of Honkai Starr Rail 1.6.

SS Tier

Ruan Mei is the latest addition to the Honkai Star Rail roster (Image via Hoyoverse)

Two Ice characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 completely outclass every other unit in the same element. They are:

Ruan Mei

Jingliu

The latest Harmony character, Ruan Mei, is one of the best supports in the game. She can buff damage and break the team's efficiency, which makes defeating bosses relatively easy.

Jingliu, on the other hand, is currently one of the strongest DPS in the game. Her high multipliers alongside Area of Effect (AoE) attacks can devastate enemies. She will remain the strongest Ice damage dealer for the foreseeable future.

S Tier

Gepard is still one of the best characters available in the Standard Warp (Image via Hoyoverse)

The S-ranked units are characters who are not as powerful as those in the previous tier but are still fairly strong, making them stand out from those below. In Honkai Star Rail 1.6, there are two Ice characters in this rank, and they are as follows:

Gepard

Pela

Gepard is a 5-star Preservation unit that can provide shields to the entire team. This ability of his remains unrivaled at the moment.

Pela, on the other hand, is a Nihility character who can apply debuffs to enemies and tear down their defense. Her attacks also pack a punch as she can break the Ice weakness of opponents. She is considered one of the strongest 4-star characters in the game.

A Tier

March 7th is a character you get for free (Image via Hoyoverse)

There is only one character in this tier.

March 7th

March 7th is a free Preservation character that players can obtain during the game's tutorial section. She can shield only one ally, and her ultimate deals Ice damage to all enemies.

While March 7th is not in a particularly strong state in the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update, she still makes for a great teammate for many free-to-play team compositions, especially for harder content.

B Tier

Yanqing is a Hunt DPS you can get from the Standard Warp (Image via Hoyoverse)

The B tier consists of characters performing poorly in the game's meta as of version 1.6. The heroes in this tier are:

Yanqing

Herta

Both Yanqing and Herta are damage dealers using the Ice element. Yanqing specializes in single-target, whereas Herta in the area of effect damage. What really holds them back is that they are completely outclassed by most other characters in their role. Both of them have low attack multipliers, giving them a hard time shining in the meta.