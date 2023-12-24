Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Imaginary characters, ranked

LoIn Honkai Star Rail, five characters are equipped with the Imaginary element. Because they all choose distinct paths, they are skilled in different domains. One of the strongest healers and DPS heroes in this space odyssey is housed in this element. Trailblazers might consider which characters are the greatest at using the Imaginary aspect as the title's meta shifts.

For those who are interested, each Honkai Star Rail Imaginary character is ranked according to performance in this article.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the author's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail Imaginary character tier list for version 1.6

Imaginary characters tier list for version 1.6 (Image via Tiermaker)

Every playable Honkai Star Rail Imaginary element character ranked from SS+ to A tier, is displayed in the image above. The performance of each unit is carefully evaluated without taking Eidolons into account to provide a fair assessment.

SS+ Tier

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, a 5-star Imaginary element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier are exceptional and control the Honkai Star Rail meta. The SS+ tier's imaginary characters are:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Luocha

One of this space Odyssey's greatest DPS characters is Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae. His ability can upend his standard strike three times, increasing the amount of damage he can inflict on opponents. When outfitted appropriately, Imbibitor Lunae can effortlessly eliminate adversaries.

One of the most powerful healers in this turn-based combat game is Luocha. He can stay in this rank because he can continuously heal team members. His ultimate can erase all opponents' buffs and deal imaginary damage.

S Tier

Dr.Ratio, a 5-star Imaginary element character (Image via HoYoverse)

This tier's outstanding Honkai Star Rail character needs a strong squad to succeed in combat. The following characters are deserving of this tier:

Welt

Dr. Ratio

This seasoned Astral Express member can stroll on the Path of Nihility and cause huge damage to adversaries while debuffing them at the same time. His ultimate can trap all opponents on the battlefield for a turn and deal Imaginary damage to them. When dealing extra damage to a slowed opponent, Welt's damage increases in proportion to his ATK stat.

In the second banner phase of version 1.6, a brand-new 5-star imaginary character named Dr. Ratio will make his appearance. He is an expert at dealing with single-target damage and pursues the Path of Hunt.

Dr. Ratio's ability is boosted and, with his ultimate, he can inflict some good imaginary damage to his enemies along with extra damage for each prior negative effect that has been done to them. This is especially useful if his opponents have any prior debuffs applied to them.

A Tier

Yukong, Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission (Image via HoYoverse)

Although this tier's character is outstanding, it is overshadowed by other units that are superior in the same field. This tier's character is:

Yukong

Yukong is from the Path of Harmony, hence she is an expert at giving her teammates bonuses. To make a big impact on the battlefield, she needs to put in a lot of work.

Compared to the other Harmony characters, her equipment feels less refined, but she can still be valuable in a squad that is specifically designed for her.