Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update countdown and release date

The Special Program live stream for Honkai Star Rail 2.2 has detailed all the upcoming content. Players are excited about the patch’s release as it brings in brand-new characters alongside the continuation of the Penacony Trailblaze mission. As usual, the update will be live after the five-hour maintenance break, in which the developers implement the contents of the patch.

For those curious, this article details the release date of the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update. Players can also find a countdown to track the release of the patch.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update release date for all regions

According to the X post above, the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update will be released on May 8, 2024. As usual, the servers will be brought down for maintenance at 6 am (UTC+8) and will go live at 11 am (UTC+8). After the maintenance ends, players will be able to update their game and start enjoying the new patch.

Due to time zone differences, the players from America will receive the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update on May 7, 2024. The release time and dates can be found in the following section:

America: (May 7, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

Europe: (May 8, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia: (May 8, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Japan Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update release countdown

Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 "Then Wake to Weep" will be live after the countdown below ends. Remember that the timer will not account for any delay from the developers’ end.

According to the version 2.2 Special Program livestream, the upcoming update will go live along with the limited-time banners of Robin, the brand-new Harmony character, and her signature Light Cone banner. During the entirety of the patch, two existing 5-star units, Topaz & Numby, and Fu Xuan will be getting a rerun banner during the update.

