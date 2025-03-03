Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Apocalyptic Shadow (Gambling Primate) teams guide

Apocalyptic Shadow, one of the end-game activities, recently received a reset in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. With this refresh, players can challenge the stages featuring brand-new bosses. Since the enemy/boss lineup is new, players might wonder which teams they should use to clear every node this activity offers. As all four stages feature the same bosses, you can use only one team composition to complete every stage.

Ad

This article discusses the best teams to clear the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Apocalyptic Shadow, Gambling Primate.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Best team compositions for Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Apocalyptic Shadow, Gambling Primate

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Apocalyptic Shadow buffs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Before discussing the best teams for each Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Apocalyptic Shadow node, let's take a look at the stage buffs. The buffs are as follows:

Ad

Trending

Ruinous Embers (Works in all four stages): Automatically restores all allies’ Skill Points and HP when an enemy affected by the “Steadfast Safeguard” gets their weakness broken. Moreover, this buff increases all allies’ Basic ATK DMG by 15% and Skill DMG by 25%.

(Works in all four stages): Automatically restores all allies’ Skill Points and HP when an enemy affected by the “Steadfast Safeguard” gets their weakness broken. Moreover, this buff increases all allies’ Basic ATK DMG by 15% and Skill DMG by 25%. Steadfast Safeguard (Present in all stages and both Nodes): The boss of the node takes 50% less damage from all allied characters. When its weakness is broken, the boss gets slowed and receives 100% more damage.

(Present in all stages and both Nodes): The boss of the node takes 50% less damage from all allied characters. When its weakness is broken, the boss gets slowed and receives 100% more damage. Points Competition (Node 1, can be seen from Stage 1 onwards): The stage’s boss will grant all allied characters and enemies Points. If the enemy has more points than the allied characters, the former will receive less damage. When an allied unit has more Points than the adversaries, the former deals an exceptional amount of damage to the latter.

(Node 1, can be seen from Stage 1 onwards): The stage’s boss will grant all allied characters and enemies Points. If the enemy has more points than the allied characters, the former will receive less damage. When an allied unit has more Points than the adversaries, the former deals an exceptional amount of damage to the latter. House Advantage (Node 1, can be seen from Stage 3 onwards): When allied characters have less points compared to the summon’s points, the latter take reduced damage.

(Node 1, can be seen from Stage 3 onwards): When allied characters have less points compared to the summon’s points, the latter take reduced damage. Preemptive Advantage (Node 1, can only be seen in Stage 4): The more points the summons have, the higher the maximum HP will be.

(Node 1, can only be seen in Stage 4): The more points the summons have, the higher the maximum HP will be. United Front (Node 2, can be seen from Stage 1 onwards): All adversaries take reduced damage and have “Switch Tally” in possession when they are in the “Classroom Channel.” When the boss’s weakness gets broken, it receives 100% extra damage.

(Node 2, can be seen from Stage 1 onwards): All adversaries take reduced damage and have “Switch Tally” in possession when they are in the “Classroom Channel.” When the boss’s weakness gets broken, it receives 100% extra damage. Tally Loss (Node 2, can be seen from Stage 3 onwards): When a new turn commences, all opponents in the “Classroom Channel” will lose a certain amount of “Switch Tally.”

(Node 2, can be seen from Stage 3 onwards): When a new turn commences, all opponents in the “Classroom Channel” will lose a certain amount of “Switch Tally.” SPD Boost (Node 2, can only be seen in Stage 4): Boosts SPD for End-of-Semester Dinner.

Ad

Now, let's take a look at the best teams for each node of the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Apocalyptic Shadow:

Node 1

Aglaea, Sunday, Remembrance TB (Trailblazer), and Huohuo

Aglaea and Garmentmaker (Image via HoYoverse)

This Agalea team is one of the best compositions you can use to complete all first nodes of the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Apocalyptic Shadow. She can summon her memosprite, Garmentmaker, to deal an exceptional amount of damage to the adversaries.

Ad

Since Aglaea follows Remembrance Path, Sunday, Remembrance MC, and Huohuo are the best supports for her. Sunday and Remembrance MC can boost Aglaea and Garmentmaker’s damage while Huohuo helps her obtain Ultimate quickly with her abilities.

If you are this composition, make sure to select the “Battlefield of Wits” buff before starting a stage.

Also read: How to unlock Remembrance Trailblazer (MC) in Honkai: Star Rail

Feixiao, Topaz & Numby, Robin, and Aventurine

Ad

Feixiao (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, Feixiao and Topaz’s follow-up attack team composition is one of the best you can build. While both units keep themselves occupied, Robin grants them buffs that boost their damage output.

Ad

Moreover, Aventurine always activates his shields to provide shields to his allies. Since this Preservation character’s shields can stack, you don't have to wait till it runs out. As for the node buff, select “Turn of Luck” for the best result.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update banners order and schedule

Node 2

Rappa, Lingsha/Gallagher, Fugue/Harmony MC, and Ruan Mei

Rappa (Image via HoYoverse)

For Node 2, this Rappa Superbreak team is exceptionally good at completing all stages with 3 stars. As you may have guessed, Rappa is the team's primary DPS unit. Paired with Lingsha and Fugue, she can deal an absurd amount of damage with her Enhanced Basic ATK. If you don’t own these characters, Gallagher and Harmony MC are good alternatives.

Ad

Besides that, all BE teams are incomplete without Ruan Mei. Her buffs significantly boost Rappa’s damage output, making her an irreplaceable unit of this team. If you decide to challenge the second Node of all stages with this team, use the “Education For Bananall” buff.

Also read: Best Honkai Star Rail 3.1 characters ranked

Acheron, Pela, Aventurine, and Remembrance MC

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the second Node boss is weak to Lightning, this Acheron team is perfect for it. She can easily eliminate multiple enemies simultaneously using her Ultimate. While Acheron is engaged in a battle, Pela debuffs the opponents and helps the former acquire Slashed Dream stacks.

Ad

The addition of Remembrance MC in this composition will allow it to deal True DMG. RMC can also buff Acheron with the help of Mem. Moreover, Aventurine’s job is to ensure all of his allies stay healthy. Since he can debuff one of the adversaries with his ultimate, it's recommended to target the boss with the ability.

“Teaching and Learning Go Banana in Peel” is the perfect node buff for this Acheron Hypercarry team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.