Honkai Star Rail 3.1 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 preload is officially available across all the platforms, providing players the opportunity to install the necessary files ahead of the update. The storage requirements may vary depending on the device they use, but installing the game files will grant quick access to the fresh contents of the patch.

This article further discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 preload size and method for all platforms.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 preload size for all platforms

The preload feature for the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update is available as of February 24, 2025, on PC, PlayStation, Android, and iOS devices. The storage requirement for the files will differ depending on the platform. Additionally, players are advised to keep adequate space available for the final installation.

For now, they must consider the HSR 3.1 preload size for all platforms:

PC : 4.5 GB

: 4.5 GB Android and iOS : 2 GB

: 2 GB PlayStation: 14 GB

The pre-installation size will also vary based on the resources installed on the system. The additional voice pack will certainly consume more disk space as opposed to using the default dub. Regardless, the exact requirements will be shown before initiating the download process.

For the final file integration, players must reserve 10 GB of storage space on PC and 9 GB for mobile devices.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 preload guide for all platforms

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream has officially showcased the exciting content for the upcoming patch. To access them quickly, consider preloading the files using the methods specified below:

How to preload HSR 3.1 on PC

How to preload on PC (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up the HoYoPlay launcher on your PC.

launcher on your PC. Select Star Rail if you have multiple games installed.

if you have multiple games installed. Click on the Pre-Install Icon beside the Start button. This will open a pop-up window showing the Resource Package Size and total storage requirement.

beside the Start button. This will open a pop-up window showing the Resource Package Size and total storage requirement. Hit the Download button to confirm the process.

How to preload HSR 3.1 on mobile

How to preload on mobile (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the game on your mobile device.

Navigate to the login screen.

Find the Pre-Download Resource Icon , located in the lower right corner of the screen, and click on it.

, located in the lower right corner of the screen, and click on it. Press Confirm on the pop-up window to begin downloading the resource files.

The preload steps above will remain the same irrespective of Android and iOS devices.

How to preload HSR 3.1 on PlayStation

The preloading steps are a bit different for PlayStation. You must launch the game first, and the files will automatically download provided you have sufficient storage space available. Unlike PC and mobile platforms, the console installs the entire patch file with the preload.

