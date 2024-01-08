Honkai Star Rail: Accommodate 3-6-9 creations at the same time

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update ushered in the Critter Pick event, which offers several rewards upon completing various objectives. From a Warring Expedition to nurturing creatures, this flagship content is filled with unique tasks tailored to offer Trailblazers a refreshing gameplay experience. One of the event’s objectives also requires players to accommodate the nurtured creations in groups of three.

Although the Seclusion Zone area is vast enough to shelter Critters, you can only house them around the Lifeform Oven, which can be challenging unless you are aware of the proper spots.

That said, this article will outline the suitable spots to help you accommodate all nine creations at the same time.

How to accommodate 3 creations at the same time in Honkai Star Rail

The first accommodation spot for Critters (Image via HoYoverse)

As specified, you can accommodate all the Critters near the Lifeform Oven, located in the Seclusion Zone area of Honkai Star Rail. You can click on the oven marker on the map to teleport directly to the room it is located in.

There should be several metal boxes and a shelf placed directly to your left. Interact with the spot to choose the three Critters you want to place in the area. Once you click Confirm, the creatures will make themselves comfortable on top of the shelves and boxes.

How to accommodate 6 creations at the same time in Honkai Star Rail

The second spot for the Critters (Image via HoYoverse)

To accommodate the next three creations, once again teleport to the Lifeform Oven and locate the spot shown in the image above. The table and chair are placed a few inches away on the right side of the oven.

Now, interact with the spot and select any three creatures from your inventory. Remember that you can only choose the ones you have nurtured in the Lifeform Oven.

By now, you should have six Critters assigned to a resting spot.

How to accommodate 9 creations at the same time in Honkai Star Rail

The third shelter spot for Critters (Image via HoYoverse)

You can accommodate the final three creations in the far left corner of the Lifeform Oven room across the incubators. There should be small chairs scattered around the table right next to the staircase.

Once again, interact with the furniture and choose three Critters to shelter them. Each of them will take a seat, after which you can approach them to listen in on their conversation.

The ongoing Critter Pick event rewards 40x Stellar Jades along with a few in-game resources for every third, sixth, and ninth accommodation. Make sure to collect them from the event screen within the Travel Log.

