Honkai Star Rail Acheron Light Cone guide: Best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star builds

In Honkai Star Rail, Light Cones (LCs) are crucial equipment for building characters, akin to weapons in other RPGs. They offer intricate passives that can greatly improve an individual's combat prowess, as long as they share the same Path.

Speaking of which, Acheron, being a Nihility character, has access to a bunch of different 5-star and 4-star Light Cones. Considering that she is a coveted 5-star unit, you might want to build her up properly to unleash her true potential.

Here is a complete guide discussing the best Acheron Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's opinion.

Best 5-star Acheron Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

Along the Passing Shore

ATK HP DEF 635 1058 396

Acheron’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, Along the Passing Shore, is her best option in the 5-star department. It has a powerful passive consisting of a flat 36% CRIT DMG boost for the wearer.

Whenever the character hits an enemy, the Light Cone inflicts Empty Bubbles on the target, which lasts for a single turn. The status effect enables the wielder to deal 24% more DMG to the afflicted target. It further increases the unit’s Ultimate DMG by 24%.

All of these buffs will help Acheron shine as a hypercarry DPS.

In the Name of the World

In the Name of the World (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 583 1058 463

The Starlight Exchange Store in Honkai Star Rail features quite a few strong Light Cones, including In the Name of the World, the signature option for Welt that can also benefit Acheron.

The passive increases the equipping character’s DMG to debuffed enemies by 24%. In addition, the wearer obtains an 18% Effect Hit Rate and 24% ATK after launching their Skill.

Acheron should easily utilize the first segment of the passive, although the other effects could be a little tricky to activate.

Best 4-star Acheron Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

Good Night and Sleep Well

Good Night and Sleep Well (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 476 952 330

The Acheron Light Cone guide is incomplete without some powerful 4-star options. Among them, Good Night and Sleep Well should be your top priorities.

This LC boosts the wearer's DMG dealt by 12% on a target for every debuff they are afflicted with. The effect applies to DoT and stacks three times, which sums up to a 36% DMG boost.

Now all you have to do is superimpose Good Night and Sleep Well to max level, and you have yourself a powerful Acheron build in Honkai Star Rail. Besides, the character will be paired a lot with Pela, Silver Wolf, and other debuffers, so activating the passive effect should be easy.

It’s Showtime

It’s Showtime (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 476 1058 264

One of the newest 4-stars in the Light Cone Manifest store, It’s Showtime, is also a solid option for an accessible Acheron build. It generates a stack of Trick every time the wielder inflicts a debuff, something the 5-star character is capable of doing during combat.

The effect stacks up three times, increasing the wearer’s DMG by 6%. The Light Cone also increases the equipper’s ATK by 20% only if their Effect Hit Rate is 80% or higher.

Best 3-star Acheron Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

Unfortunately, the Nihility Path does not have any good 3-star Light Cones to use on a DPS character.

However, a new player in Honkai Star Rail can not go wrong with the Loop LC on Acheron. It has a neutral passive that increases the wearer’s DMG to slowed enemies.