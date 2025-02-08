Honkai Star Rail: Aglaea voice lines about other characters

Amphoreus is the newest destination in Honkai Star Rail. Similar to most places, this area features several characters, including Aglaea, who has become quite popular in this gacha title. Moreover, since this Chrysos Heir just debuted, players are curious to know what she thinks of her fellow Amphoreus units.
This article will highlight all of Aglaea's voice lines about other Honkai Star Rail characters.
What does Aglaea think of her fellow Honkai Star Rail characters?
About Tribbie, Trinnon, and Trianne
Aglaea thinks Trianne, Tribbie, and Trinnon’s prophecies are the only thing that guides the people of Amphoreus who believe in faith. She opines:
“Many people born in this era view faith as the only thing in their lives, and the prophecies of the three are able to soothe this anxious and restless world like a gentle rain.”
About Phainon
Aglaea sees Phainon as a great hero who can turn others’ wishes into his own and also achieve them. She says:
“Accepting others' wishes and turning them into his own wishes — not all heroes are such blank canvases as him, and that is why the world places such great hopes on him.”
About Mydei
Aglaea compares Mydei to a furnace and describes it as a double-edged sword. This is what she thinks of this upcoming playable character:
“He's like a furnace, always lit with bottomless fire. This fire will either completely be doused in a storm, or melt down his own existence with it.”
About Castorice
Aglaea believes Castorice knows how precious one’s life is since she is the closest to death. Moreover, she believes that when someone dies, the farewell is always warm:
“The one closest to death often knows the most about how precious life is. Her embrace brings eternal sleep, but such farewells are always warm.”
