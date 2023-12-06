Honkai Star Rail Argenti official kit, abilities, and more explained

The latest 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail, Argenti, has finally debuted in the second phase of the version 1.5 update. As a follower of the Erudition Path, he has a powerful arsenal of abilities that he infuses with the Physical element to unleash AoE attacks. Hence, he is a suitable DPS unit to use against multiple enemies on the battlefield.

Argenti is quite a powerful damage dealer in the game, and he also upholds the good name of beauty. Moreover, the community has been intrigued by the character since he is a classic knight in the Star Rail universe.

With his official release, fans can finally take a close look at his abilities and Eidolons.

Argenti's official kit and abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Here are Argenti’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail and everything his kit has to offer during combat:

Basic ATK (Fleeting Fragrance) : Launches Physical DMG on a target.

: Launches Physical DMG on a target. Skill (Justice, Hereby Blooms) : Argenti deals Physical DMG to all enemies scaling on his attack.

: Argenti deals Physical DMG to all enemies scaling on his attack. Ultimate (For In This Garden Supreme Beauty Bestows) : Consumes 90 Energy and unleashes Physical DMG on all enemies. It can also use 180 Energy to deal additional damage to every opponent and launch six extra attacks on a random target.

: Consumes 90 Energy and unleashes Physical DMG on all enemies. It can also use 180 Energy to deal additional damage to every opponent and launch six extra attacks on a random target. Talent (Sublime Object) : For every opponent hit by Argenti’s Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, he regenerates three Energy and gains an Ascend stack. The effect increases his CRIT Rate up to 10 stacks.

: For every opponent hit by Argenti’s Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, he regenerates three Energy and gains an Ascend stack. The effect increases his CRIT Rate up to 10 stacks. Technique (Manifesto of Purest Virtue): Upon casting the ability, enemies within a set area are afflicted with Daze for 10 seconds, which prevents them from attacking the team. Argenti can attack Dazed enemies to enter combat, further dealing Physical DMG to them, and he regenerates 15 Energy.

Argenti is one of the unique DPS units in Honkai Star Rail that can basically activate their Ultimate at half Energy.

Argenti’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Image showing Argenti's Eidolon (Image via HoYoverse)

Eidolon one (A Lacuna in Kingdom of Aesthetics) : For each stack of Ascend, Argenti’s CRIT DMG increases by 4%.

: For each stack of Ascend, Argenti’s CRIT DMG increases by 4%. Eidolon two (Agate's Humility) : ATK increases by 40% for a turn for using Ultimate when there are three or more enemies in battle.

: ATK increases by 40% for a turn for using Ultimate when there are three or more enemies in battle. Eidolon three (Thorny Road's Glory) : Increases Skill and Talent level by two up to a maximum of 15 levels.

: Increases Skill and Talent level by two up to a maximum of 15 levels. Eidolon four (Trumpet's Dedication) : At the beginning of the battle, the character obtains two stacks of Ascend. It further boosts the Talent’s effect stack by two.

: At the beginning of the battle, the character obtains two stacks of Ascend. It further boosts the Talent’s effect stack by two. Eidolon five (Snow, From Somewhere in Cosmos) : Enhances Argenti’s Ultimate level by two and provides an extra level to his Basic ATK.

: Enhances Argenti’s Ultimate level by two and provides an extra level to his Basic ATK. Eidolon six ("Your" Resplendence): His Ultimate ignores 30% of the opponent's DEF.

Readers can also check out our comprehensive Argenti guide to effectively build him as a DPS unit.