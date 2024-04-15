Honkai Star Rail Aventurine banner countdown and release date

The Honkai Star Rail Aventurine banner is set to release globally on April 17, 2024, marking the onset of update 2.1’s second phase. The first half featured Acheron, who is arguably the strongest DPS the community has seen so far. The upcoming entity is also set to be a coveted 5-star that treads on the Preservation Path to safeguard allies with stackable shields.

Fans of Aventurine will likely want to know about his release schedule in patch 2.1. Hence, this article discusses his banner launch date and presents a countdown below to track his debut.

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine banner release details

Aventurine will officially debut in the second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 patch, which will commence worldwide on April 17, 2024, at 12 am server time. As per tradition, the launch time of the second limited-time warp will differ for America, Europe, and Asia.

In that case, the local airtime can be a bit tricky to track. Hence, we have attached different countdowns for each region in the following section to avoid any further confusion.

Asia

Europe

America

Once the timer ends, Aventurine banners will be available for the respective regions. The game will not require any updates as such before the second phase of patch 2.1 kicks off.

In the meantime, fans should consider pre-farming the Aventurine’s materials in Honkai Star Rail. This will allow them to quickly build up the character after their summoning session.

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine banner details

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 second half will see the rerun of Jingliu alongside the Aventurine banner. Both their warps will be available for three weeks, during which their pity will be shared and their 4-star rate-ups will be the same. Their details have been outlined in the list below:

Lynx (Quantum, Abundance Path)

(Quantum, Abundance Path) Luka (Physical, Nihility Path)

(Physical, Nihility Path) Serval (Lightning, Erudition Path)

Among them, Serval and Lynx are the strongest picks. Trailblazers will have the opportunity to easily obtain them as long as they summon them on the banner.

Aventurine and Jingliu’s signature Light Cone will also be available on separate banners. Here are their details:

Aventurine’s signature Light Cone : Inherently Unjust Destiny (%-star, Preservation Path)

: Inherently Unjust Destiny (%-star, Preservation Path) Jingliu’s signature Light Cone : I Shall Be My Own Sword (5-star, Destruction Path)

: I Shall Be My Own Sword (5-star, Destruction Path) Concert for Two (4-star, Path of Preservation)

(4-star, Path of Preservation) Shared Feeling (4-star, Path of Abundance)

(4-star, Path of Abundance) Make the World Clamor (4-star, Path of Erudition)

This sums up the contents and release schedule of the Aventurine banner.