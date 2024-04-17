Honkai Star Rail Aventurine Light Cone guide: Best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star LCs

Aventurine’s Light Cones (LCs) in Honkai Star Rail are worth discussing if you are planning to build this sustainer from scratch. Fortunately, Aventurine has access to a couple of good options from the Preservation Path. He is a highly coveted 5-star unit that can provide stackable shields, which, in end-game activities, can help an entire team survive against powerful incoming attacks.

This article lists some of the Light Cones you can use to unleash Aventurine’s true potential.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best 5-star Aventurine Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

1) Inherently Unjust Destiny

Inherently Unjust Destiny (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 423 1058 661

Aventurine’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, is undoubtedly his best pick, considering it is tailored to improve every aspect of his abilities. Dropping with a whopping 661 DEF at max level, this LC helps him with powerful shields. On top of the base stat, the passive also provides a 40% DEF increase and further boosts the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 40% when they deploy a shield on an ally.

When Aventurine launches a follow-up attack, there is a 100% chance to amplify the DMG taken by the target by 10% lasting for two turns. This will benefit him in the battle since he has decent damage output built into his kit.

2) Moment of Victory

Moment of Victory (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 476 1058 595

Consider using Moment of Victory for your Aventurine build in Honkai Star Rail. Although this Light Cone does not benefit his sub-DPS playstyle, it can easily empower his shielding ability.

The passive increases the wielder’s DEF by 24% and Effect Hit Rate by 24%. The character will also have a higher chance of being targeted by enemies. Since you will build Aventurine with a lot of DEF stats, he should be able to tank the majority of the incoming damage.

Moreover, the LC will increase his defense by an extra 24% upon taking a hit. This further strengthens his barriers, which in turn increases the sustainability of the entire team.

Best 4-star Aventurine Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

1) Day One of My New Life

Day One of My New Life (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 370 952 463

Aventurine is one of the best sustainer characters in Honkai Star Rail. So, any Light Cone that increases his overall shield strength is always welcome for his build.

Speaking of which, Day One of My New Life is a solid pick if you are willing to increase his defensive abilities. For starters, the LC provides 16% DEF to the equipping character. In addition, it increases the DMG RES of all allies by 8%.

As you superimpose this 4-star Light Cone, the effects will become stronger, allowing Aventurine to become an ultimate tank.

2) Trend of the Universal Market

Trend of the Universal Market (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 370 1058 396

Honkai Star Rail rolls out powerful enemies with every update, which calls for support characters with versatile kits. Aventurine is one of the top contenders for that spot, and his value can only increase when equipped with the Trend of the Universal Market.

The Light Cone has a 100% base chance to apply Burn to a target and provides 16% DEF to the wearer. The DoT effect will also scale with the character’s defense attribute.

You can use this build for Kafka or Acheron’s team in Honkai Star Rail, where the Burn effect is indispensable.

Best 3-star Aventurine Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

Amber (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 264 846 330

The 3-star Light Cones are quite weaker than their premium counterparts. Hence, you should avoid using them for end-game builds.

However, newcomers can consider picking up Amber to build Aventurine, as it can boost his DEF by 16%. The Light Cone will further increase his defense by the same amount when his HP gets lower than 50%.

