The best sustainer characters in Honkai Star Rail are the ones who excel at protecting teammates either through healing abilities or shields against the dangers of the astral adventure. There are quite a few unique options in this segment, which begs a closer look, especially when the game has been pushing the difficulty level with every update.

Additionally, new bosses and elite encounters come with a bucketload of new mechanics where sustainers serve as the last line of defense. This article lists some of the best characters that ensure your team’s survivability in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best sustainer characters in Honkai Star Rail

1. Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Very few Honkai Star Rail characters are equipped with a loaded kit that Fu Xuan has. Known for her unique damage mitigation potential, she follows the Preservation Path to take on the role of a dedicated tank.

What makes Fu Xuan really strong is her ability to heal herself from her passiveness. She can restore some HP for all allies after unleashing her Ultimate. Additionally, her ability to increase a character’s health and CRIT Rate is indispensable. This can benefit Blade in particular, along with other HP scaling DPS units in the game.

2. Aventurine

Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)

Aventurine has everything you want from a support character in Honkai Star Rail. For starters, his primary source of sustenance is shields, which can be stacked quite a few times. This is something a lot of the Preservation characters like and the reason why healers are mostly preferred in the end-game team compositions.

Aventurine scales purely on DEF, so building him is an easy task. In addition, he can unleash follow-up attacks, which can further regenerate barriers for the whole team. A shielded ally will also have their Effect Res increased, allowing them to resist quite a bit of negative effect.

3. Huohuo

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo is one of the most popular units in Honkai Star Rail's Pure Fiction and for good reason. She is a solid sustainer character who was overlooked upon release, but she has gained her foothold at the top because of her versatility.

She can heal multiple allies while removing negative effects from one of them, which can be otherwise fatal. Huohuo can also activate Divine Provision, a powerful effect that grants HP restoration to a teammate when they use their Ultimate. This mechanic is automated and can be extremely useful to characters with low energy costs.

Moreover, Huohuo’s Ultimate can also boost the ATK and energy regeneration of all allies, which are great buffs to have during battle.

4. Luocha

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

An abundance of healing is all Luocha can provide as one of the best sustainer characters in Honkai Star Rail. He can unleash his Skill automatically to promptly restore an ally’s HP when they sustain fatal damage. His healing field further extends his sustain game, enabling an entire team to regenerate health every time a candidate attacks an opponent.

Like most Abundance units in the game, he can also remove a debuff from a target. This effect is also triggered by the auto-healing passive.

5. Lynx

Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Lynx might be the only 4-star character on the list, but she can compete against some of the premium sustainer characters. As an Abundance unit in Honkai Star Rail, she has access to both single-target and team-wide healing applications. Although her HP restoration isn’t as powerful as that of someone like Luocha, she can still ensure the survival of all her allies by removing their debuffs.

The cleanse activates on the entire team after Lynx launches her Ultimate, and she heals them at the same time. Not to forget, her restoration has a lingering effect, meaning allies get a portion of their HP at the beginning of their turn.