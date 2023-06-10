Honkai Star Rail birthdays explained: Do characters have a date of birth?

With extensive RPG elements at its core, Honkai Star Rail boasts a sumptuous world brimming with captivating anime-style characters. The title has shaped up as the next gacha hit, racking up numerous fans eager to learn everything about its playable units. While the officials have provided some lore-centric details, many enthusiasts, on the other hand, are wondering about their favorite character’s date of birth in the game.

HoYoverse has offered celebratory goodies on their previous titles during similar events, including in-game resources, consumables, and more. Hence, it is natural for fans to expect the same treatment for Honkai Star Rail.

Do Honkai Star Rail characters have a birthday?

To curb the curiosity of interested readers, numerous sources online have listed the ages of all the playable individuals in Honkai Star Rail. However, such information is based on speculation since HoYoverse has yet to come up with the official date of birth of their characters.

That said, Trailblazers can set a birthday in their game profile to receive timely wishes, along with 100 Stellar Jades as a gift, deployed directly to their account via the in-game mailbox. On the contrary, they cannot celebrate the birth anniversary of their favorite units, at least for now.

The developers are expected to announce more personal details about every character from Honkai Star Rail, given that they openly distribute similar information for both Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. Moreover, they go the extra mile for the latter, sending out a few goodies across every player’s account to commemorate the character’s birthday.

The only related information that Star Rail players have is about March 7th, one of the best 4-star characters in the game. It has been revealed during story missions that her name came from the day she was discovered in the snow after years of unconsciousness, leading to her memory loss.

The game is still in its early stages, with a little over 20 characters on the roster, and cannot provide an elaborate birthday list for each of them. However, it is still unclear whether the developers will follow their legacy and provide such information to the community. For now, players can only rely on speculated data and other official texts to connect with their preferred characters.

This concludes everything about the current situation of the characters' dates of birth in Honkai Star Rail.

