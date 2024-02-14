Honkai Star Rail Bizzare Tape: Use, Location, and How to get

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update has been a blessing for explorers, as quite a few hidden achievements and keepsakes are scattered across the festive world of Penacony. One such secret item, the Bizzare Tape, can be obtained by completing a particular Dream Ticker puzzle. Subsequently, the item can be used to exchange for an exclusive sticker and a special achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

Players are likely to overlook this puzzle, as it is well hidden in The Reverie (Dreamscape) area. Besides, choosing the right outcome involving the strange film is necessary to obtain the special achievement and sticker.

Here is a quick guide that outlines all the steps necessary to get the Bizzare Tape in Honkai Star Rail.

How to get the Bizzare Tape in Honkai Star Rail

Dream Ticker puzzle for the Bizzare Tape (Image via HoYoverse)

The Bizzare Tape is located on the third floor of The Reverie (Dreamscape), and the only way to get to it is by teleporting to the VIP Lounge Corridor.

Next, turn around and head towards the broken Clockie shrouded in purple bubbles. Interact with the clock and click on Repair to initiate the riddle. Refer to the steps listed below to solve the puzzle in a jiffy:

Pull the mirror to the left.

Push the vertical yellow bar to the top.

Move the horizontal bar forward.

Rotate the L-shaped brown block.

This will create a proper path for the mascot to reach its destination. The ticker will be repaired once the puzzle Clockie obtains the gear. Then, the Bizzare Tape will be dropped after a few dialogue exchanges.

How to use the Bizzare Tape in Honkai Star Rail

Choose one of the outcomes for the Bizzare Tape (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

You can use the tape to get the Don't Pick Up Anything Sinister achievement and Faulty Screen sticker. After collecting the Bizzare Tape in Honkai Star Rail, you will be presented with three outcomes to choose from, which are as follows:

Hand it to The Family.

Stuff it in the pocket.

Leave it where it was found.

Choosing the first option is required to obtain the exclusive sticker and a hidden achievement. Just give the strange film to Wolsey.

You can find the guard near the Dream Hotel Lobby Space Anchor on the first floor of The Reverie (Dreamscape). Teleport to the location and interact with him to complete the loop. You will be rewarded with the Don't Pick Up Anything Sinister achievement and Faulty Screen sticker when you do that.

Make sure to claim the 5x Stellar Jade corresponding to the trophy under The Memories We Share.

