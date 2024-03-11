Honkai Star Rail Camo Paint recipe: Location, how to make, and use

The consumables in Honkai Star Rail are overlooked resources that can otherwise provide many benefits. While their offerings mostly include character stat boosts, some can also provide exciting status effects. For instance, Camo Paint is a consumable that features a unique passive that, under the right circumstances, provides tactical advantage and facilitates exploration.

As with most consumables, you must obtain the recipe for this special item from a vendor to unlock its crafting. Additionally, you must collect the resources required to synthesize.

Here is a complete guide that details everything there is to know about the Camo Paint in Honkai Star Rail.

How to get the Camo Paint recipe in Honkai Star Rail

Camo Paint recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

The Camo Paint is an unusual consumable in Honkai Star Rail that you don’t have access to by default. Instead, you have to purchase its recipe from the Vending Machines in Jarillo VI’s Administrative District in exchange for 2500 Credits.

Camo Paint recipe location

Locations of the Vending Machines (Image via HoYoverse)

The Administrative District has two Vending Machines from which you can purchase the Camo Paint recipe. One of them is located right across the street from the Goethe Hotel Space Anchor. You can find the second Vending Machine down the road, close to the Golden Theatre teleporter.

Once you reach the locations, all you have to do is interact with the dispenser to purchase the recipe token.

How to make Camo Paint in Honkai Star Rail

You can craft the Camo Paint in Honkai Star Rail using the Omni-Synthesizer gadget. It can be accessed from the Parlor Car or the in-game Pause menu. The latter is a lot quicker and saves time compared to teleporting all the way to the Astral Express.

Camo Paint crafting preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Within the Synthesize menu, open the consumable section and scroll down to select Camo Paint.

The resources required to make it are:

2x Solid Water

2x Virtual Particle

The specified items are dropped from various destroyable objects, Calyxes, and enemies in Jarillo VI. If you have played the game for a sufficient duration, you should have some of them lying around in your inventory.

Now, select the number of Camo Paints and hit Synthesize to make them. It will automatically consume the required material and dispatch the consumable directly into your inventory.

How to use the Camo Paint

The Camo Paint offers the following effect:

Enemies will be less likely to detect your team for 75s.

It can be used to sneak through hordes of enemies during your precious treasure hunts or ambush them without getting caught. The choice is completely yours to make. Unlike a complex item like the Self Modeling Resin, the Camo Paint consumable should be easy to use.

