Honkai Star Rail Creation Traits guide

The Critter Pick event in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 is one of the most exciting contents in the title as it presents various objectives and quests for players to indulge in. Nurturing various creations is certainly the highlight of the occasion, and it requires careful utilization of various traits that will ultimately influence the design of the final specimen.

From Skins to Patterns, you can choose from many suitable options to create various special mutations. This article will discuss everything there is to know about the Creation Traits. By reading through the following section, you can make all types of Critters in Honkai Star Rail.

Everything about the Creation Traits in Honkai Star Rail

Using various Creation Traits to nurture new creatures is an essential aspect of the Critter Pick event in Honkai Star Rail. However, you must understand the blending process between two parental entities.

For starters, you must insert combinations that align with the rare creation goals. It is shown on the top right corner of the creation screen within the Lifeform Oven. The traits come into play once you enter the Critter selection screen.

It allows you to optimally search for the specified parental creation patterns, as all their visual attributes are classified under Skins, Fillings, and Patterns. You must also choose a Mutant Trait material to generate a rare specimen.

Further details about each category have been outlined below.

All Critter Pick creation skins

This section contains all the color options for the Critter’s shell, which are as follows:

Green

Orange

Blue

Gray

Purple

All Critter Pick creation fillings

You can choose from the following body types under creation fillings traits:

Coconut

Coffee

Berry

Orange

Honeybean

All Critter Pick creation patterns

A total of four unique creation patterns are available for Critters (Image via HoYoverse)

Every Critter rolls with a unique pattern, and you get four distinct options to choose from. Make sure to select the one that is specified for the parental creation to successfully nurture the required Critter in Honkai Star Rail.

All decoration Mutant Traits

Here is a list of all decoration Mutant Trait materials that provide an additional prop to the Critter.

Vortex of Wind

Feather of Flame

Mechanical Parts

Phlogiston

Virtual Particle

Seed

Trash

Core of Ice

Leaf of Imaginary

Protein Rice

All eyes Mutant Traits

Feed the Mutant Trait material to obtain the rare creations (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the materials required to change the eye patterns of the rare Critters:

Metal

Extract of Medicinal Herbs

Eye of Lightning

Basic Ingredients

Solid Water

This sums up the Creation Traits mechanics in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure to check out our other guides for the Critter Pick event.