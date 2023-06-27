Honkai Star Rail Fire characters ranked

In Honkai Star Rail, the latest release from HoYoverse, players can choose from the diverse character list, each possessing different elements and paths. Among them, the Fire element has four characters wielding it, one being the Trailblazer or the game's main character, and another being the game's best support character. Himeko, Asta, and the other Fire characters are ranked in this article based on their synergy with teams and their performance in endgame activities in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

All playable Fire characters in Honkai Star Rail ranked

4) Trailblazer

Trailblazer's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trailblazer of the Preservation Path is an excellent character in Honkai Star Rail who can protect their allies from enemy attacks on the battlefield. While the Fire version of the Trailblazer is a supporting character, they can do a decent amount of damage to enemies, making them valuable for players who do not have access to characters with good tanking abilities.

Trailblazers' skill increases their damage reduction while taunting all enemies for one turn, making them take all the damage dealt by enemies and keep their allies safe. Their ultimate is an AoE-type attack that deals Fire damage to all enemies that scale from their ATK and DEF stat, and it also enhances their single-target type basic attack to blast type for the next turn.

Trailblazers' passive talent also lets them deal more damage as it enhances their basic attack once in a few turns, consuming Manga Will stacks which they gain from getting hit or hitting an enemy. It also shields all allies after Trailblazer uses their basic attack, skill, or ultimate for two turns.

The Fire Trailblazer can help players clear many endgame activities in Honkai Star Rail quickly and make sure their party stays safe.

3) Hook

Hook's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Hook, the self-proclaimed boss of The Moles, is a reliable damage dealer dealing DoT damage to enemies. Players can obtain Hook from the standard and limited-time event character banners, as she is a four-star character in Honkai Star Rail. Hook's kit is great at dealing single-target and DoT damage to enemies, as she gets massive scaling on her abilities and basic attack.

Hook's ultimate deal damage to a single target and enhances her next skill to deal damage to two enemies adjacent to each other. While her ultimate just deals single-target damage, Hook's main damage output comes from her skill, which deals Fire damage and inflicts burn to the enemy resulting in them taking DoT damage for two turns.

Hook's passive talent increases her damage against enemies afflicted with burn and lets her regenerate five energy for each hit, which allows her to regain her ultimate quickly. Because her abilities synergize with damage-buffing support characters, Hook can shine on the battlefield as the team's main DPS unit.

2) Himeko

Himeko's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko of the Astral Express is a good AoE DPS unit following the Erudition path in Honkai Star Rail. As a five-star character, Himeko is obtainable through the standard banner. Her kit revolves around dealing AoE damage to enemies.

Her ultimate ability is very straightforward, as it deals AoE damage to all enemies on the battlefield, and she regenerates five energy for each enemy defeated. Her skill deals Fire damage to two enemies adjacent to each other. She possesses a talent that lets her perform a follow-up attack when her allies break an enemy's shield. Himeko is the only character in Honkai Star Rail who has the highest Base ATK stat and all of her ability scales of her ATK.

Himeko becomes more powerful when players level her up, and she gets various passive traces at later ascension levels.

1) Asta

Asta in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The lead astronomer of Herta Space Station, Asta of the Harmony Path, is one of the best support characters in Honkai Star Rail. Her kit buffs her team's SPD and ATK stat and breaks the enemy's shield.

Her skill helps her break multiple enemy shields and damage them up to five times simultaneously. Asta's ultimate is her primary buffing ability that, after activating, buffs the entire party's SPD, which helps the whole party to attack much faster and more frequently.

Asta is a four-star character, so players can obtain her Eidolons by pulling in any warp banners. Her first Eidolon adds one more hit to her skill, allowing her to break enemy shields consistently. At the same time, her other Eidolons revolve around her buffing abilities.

Asta's kit makes her an excellent support character and an irreplaceable unit for every endgame and challenging activity.

