Honkai Star Rail Fyxestroll Garden Treasure Chest locations

Fyxestroll Garden is the new Xianzhou Luofu map released with Honkai Star Rail version 1.5. Players can roam around and complete various quests located on the map.

This new area hides several treasure chests and Warp Trotters waiting to be discovered. Trailblazers wondering about all the locations of the treasure chests so they don’t miss one are in the right place.

This article details the locations of each treasure chest located in the Fyxestroll Garden in Honkai Star Rail.

All Fyxestroll Garden Treasure Chest locations in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail interactive map showcasing Fyxestroll Garden Treasure Chest Locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The picture above showcases the location of the 16 Treasure Chests and a Warp Trotter available in the Fyxestroll Garden Map in Honkai Star Rail. The section below discusses all 17 locations so players can easily navigate Fyxestroll Garden and collect the Treasure Chests. Some chests are event-exclusive, and their locations will not be mentioned on this list.

Location 1

The first Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Verdant Terrace Entrance; follow the path to the right and turn left. You will see a Basic Treasure Chest at the end of the path.

Location 2

The second Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Head in the opposite direction from the last location, and you will arrive at the second Treasure Chest location.

Location 3

The third Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Swallowsong Pavilion Entrance and head to the right side. The treasure will be located under two trees.

Location 4

The fourth Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain this treasure, you will need to head up with the elevator at the end of the area of the last location. After going up, follow the path, and you will be rewarded with a Treasure Chest and a breathtaking view.

Location 5

The fifth Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the Swallowsong Pavilion Entrance teleport point and head straight to go down. The chest will be near a QR code.

Location 6

The sixth Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the same path to go down and take a right turn. As shown in the map above, you can find the sixth Treasure Chest on the blue marker.

Location 7

The seventh Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Pavilion of Cessation Corridor and look to the right side to obtain the seventh Fyxestroll Garden Treasure Chest.

Location 8

The eighth Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Verdant Terrace Entrance and follow the path to the left side. You can see the Treasure Chest sitting near the red pillars.

Location 9

The ninth Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the same path from the last location. Defeat nearby enemies to claim the Bountiful Treasure Chest.

Location 10

The tenth Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Move forward and follow the same path until you reach the Suppression Tower. The tenth chest is located right beside it.

Location 11

The eleventh Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Turn around from the Suppression Tower and follow the corridor ahead after taking a right turn. You will find the Treasure Chest located at the end of the corridor.

Location 12

The Warp Trotter location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Warp Trotter is located near the eleventh Treasure Chest location. Defeat the Trotter to obtain 60 Stellar Jades.

Location 13

The thirteenth Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Locufox Forest Backdoor and turn around to follow the path to the area with the two sword symbols. Defeat the Aurumaton Spectral Envoy to unlock the Precious Treasure Chest.

Location 14

The fourteenth Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the Locufox Forest Backdoor teleport point and head straight until you reach the room containing some enemies. Turn to the right side to find the fourteenth Fyxestroll Garden Treasure Chest.

Location 15

The fifteenth Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the stone pathway between the bamboo forest until you reach the area with the giant mirror. The Treasure Chest is located behind the mirror.

Location 16

The sixteenth Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the giant mirror to get teleported into it. After getting teleported, interact with the mirror before you go to the area with the sixteenth Treasure Chest. Locating the chest should be easy as it is near some boxes in the middle of the area.

Location 17

The last Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

After getting the sixteenth Treasure Chest, Interact with the middle mirror in the same room to go to the new area. Turn around, and you will find the final Fyxestroll Garden Treasure Chest.