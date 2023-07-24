Honkai Star Rail Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest locations with complete map

The latest Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update features a plethora of fresh content, including two new areas to explore in the Xianzhou Luofu faction. Among them, the Scalegorge Waterscape stands out as a unique location where Trailblazers engage in the iconic Phantylia boss battle to conclude the "A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant!" Trailblaze mission. Like every area on the map, the new region also contains multiple Treasure Chests, which reward Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.

The entire community is interested in finding out all the treasures in the Scalegorge Waterscape. Hence, this article lists the location of all 17 chests and a Warp Trotter in the specified region for the reader’s convenience.

All 18 Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest locations in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail interactive map showing Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The map above shows the location of the Scalegorge Waterscape 17 Treasure Chest, along with the Warp Trotter in Honkai Star Rail. Finding all of them should be easy since the area does not have multiple floors like Cloudford or Stargazer Navalia. However, some Trailblazers will prefer to see the individual Treasure Chest locations, and they can refer to the section below to visit all 18 locations.

1) Location 1

First Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Dragonvista Rain Hall and follow the path to your right leading to the first chest in the area. It should be easy to spot as it is in the open near a giant pillar.

2) Location 2

The treasure is located near the ocean (Image via HoYoverse)

Head down the staircase beside the previous teleporter and turn right to enter the beach. The treasure will be located at the end of the path, near the ocean.

3) Location 3

Locate the chest near the Alchemy Commission Jetty (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the staircase and turn right to reach the extension of the island leading to the Alchemy Commission in Honkai Star Rail. You can find the third Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest located on the blue marker, as shown on the map.

4) Location 4

Defeat the Warp Trotter on the marker (Image via HoYoverse)

The Warp Trotter should be located next to the third chest. Defeat the creature to collect the in-game rewards.

5) Location 5

Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest location in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Ancient Sea Palace Ruins and take the stairs to the top to collect the Basic Chest.

6) Location 6

Open the chest beside the waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the previous teleporter and open the chest beside the waypoint. It should be fairly easy to find.

7) Location 7

Follow the unpaved path to reach the treasure (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the path to the right of the teleporter to open the seventh Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest at the end of the unpaved road.

8) Location 8

Defeat ascended to unlock the Precious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Palace Ruin Depth waypoint and climb the stairs behind the teleporter. You can unlock the Treasure Chest after defeating the Ascended guarding it.

9) Location 9

Defeat the mobs to unlock the Bountiful Treasure (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlock the Bountiful Treasure marked by two sword symbols, as shown in the Honkai Star Rail map above. Defeat all the enemies in the vicinity to unlock the chest.

10) Location 10

Tenth Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the Palace Ruin Depth teleporter and turn left to find the tenth Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest.

11) Location 11

Open the treasure at the edge of the map (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the path to reach the edge of the map and open the Treasure chest. Refer to the map above to visit the exact location.

12) Location 12

Follow the marker to locate the treasure chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Walk back and turn right to head up the stairs. You should be able to locate the chest beside a pillar.

13) Location 13

The treasure is located beside the stairs (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the Palace Ruin Depth teleporter and walk down the stairs to the right to unlock the thirteenth Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest in Honkai Star Rail.

14) Location 14

Defeat the enemies to unlock the treasure (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the path forward from the previous teleporter and turn right to reach the double sword symbol. Now fend off the enemies guarding the Precious Treasure.

15) Location 15

Locate the broken pillar for this chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The chest is in the same area, beside the broken pillar. The map shows the exact location of the treasure.

16) Location 16

Sixteenth Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest location in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

From the Palace Ruin Depth teleporter, walk down the path leading to the Phantylia boss battle. You will find a treasure beside the first set of stairs.

17) Location 17

Open the chest outside the mural area (Image via HoYoverse)

Cross the small bridge to locate another Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest in Honkai Star Rail. It should be located right outside the mural area.

18) Location 18

Final Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The final chest is located before the Divine Seed Echoes of War. It is placed beside the stairs at the end of the path.