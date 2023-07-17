Honkai Star Rail announces Stagnant Shadow, Cavern of Corrosion, and more

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update will be released on July 19, 2023, featuring an array of new content for the community to enjoy. While Blade and Kafka’s debuts are set in stone, HoYoverse has also announced the release of new stages of Stagnant Shadows, Cavern of Corrosion, and Echoes of War in the upcoming Xianzhou Luofu areas. Fans can farm new resources and gear for future characters from the respective additions.

This article will cover every detail about the replayable content, including its materials, location, and more.

What are the new stages of Stagnant Shadow, Cavern of Corrosion, and Echo of War in Honkai Star Rail?

First, the Shape of Celestial Stagnant Shadow will be unlocked once players complete the Desolate Depths of Despair Trailblaze Mission in the Xianzhou Luofu. It will likely grant access to the Alchemy Commission, one of the upcoming faction locations, where the domain will be.

The new Stagnant Shadow will feature Ascended as the opponent, which will drop the Ascendant Debris on defeat. It is an ascension material that future Wind-Type characters, including Blade, will require.

The Longevous Disciple Relic set will be added in the new Cavern of Corrosion (Image via HoYoverse)

Next up, the Path of Elixir Seekers Cavern of Corrosion is another addition to the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update, which will contain new Relic sets. After completing a Cavern of Corrosion Adventure Mission, it will be unlocked at the Alchemy Commission.

Players need to clear its stages to farm the following gear sets in Honkai Star Rail:

Longevous Disciple : The two-piece bonus increases the wearer's Max HP. The four-piece passive provides CRIT Rate for a few turns when the wearer takes a hit or consumes HP.

: The two-piece bonus increases the wearer's Max HP. The four-piece passive provides CRIT Rate for a few turns when the wearer takes a hit or consumes HP. Messenger Traversing Hackerspace: The two-piece passive increases the wearer's SPD. The four-piece bonus increases an ally’s SPD after the wearer uses their Ultimate.

Phantylia the Undying will emerge in the Echo of War: Immortal Divine Seed (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Immortal Divine Seed Echo of War will be located at the Scalegorge Waterscape in Xianzhou Luofu, featuring Phantylia the Undying as the new World Boss. The only unlock condition for the stage is to complete the "A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant" Trailblaze Mission.

Like other Echoes of War in Honkai Star Rail, it will drop the Traces Regret of Infinite Ochema as the signature Advanced level-up material for upcoming units. It will also drop the Musketeer of Wild Wheat, Thief of Shooting Meteor Relic sets, and Lucent Afterglow as a completion reward.