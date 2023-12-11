Honkai Star Rail Ghost Actor quest guide: Location, answers, and hidden achievements

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update is in full swing, featuring a bunch of new content, such as the Fyxestroll Garden area and a ghost hunting-themed flagship event, A Foxian Tale of the Haunted. Hence, players now have many activities to complete in the patch and unravel various mysteries amid the eerie environment in Xianzhou Luofu.

While exploring the new region, Trailblazers can pick up a secret quest from a ghost actor, unlocking a hidden achievement. However, the mission is time-bound and will take two days to complete.

This guide covers everything about the Ghost Actor quest in Honkai Star Rail. After reading through the following sections, players will have answers to all her dialogue.

Unlock location of the Ghost Actor quest in Honkai Star Rail

Location of the ghost actor in Fyxestroll Garden (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ghost Actor quest in Honkai Star Rail is well hidden in the Fyxestroll Garden. Head to the Pavilion of Cessation Corridor and follow the path leading to the other side of the location. Interact with the partition on top of the stage to initiate the first day of the mission.

Talk to the summoned ghost actor, who will eventually ask if you are interested in learning Zhuming flower-drum opera with her. Choose the "I'll Learn From You" option to continue.

She will recite the entire song for you to remember. The first segment of the quest ends after you complete the entire conversation.

All Ghost Actor quest answers in Honkai Star Rail

Choose the correct answers for the ghost actor's dialogues (Image via HoYoverse)

Wait for the server to reset and head to the location of the ghost actor to complete the objectives of the second day. She will recite the "Wedding Wine" song again, after which you are required to complete her lyrics during her performance.

This time, pay close attention to her and try to memorize every line. However, you might want to skip the hassle of remembering the song, and in that case, simply choose the following answers for the corresponding dialogues:

1) In devotion, my heart does yearn...

To be known by you, my love, in return.

2) Candles flicker, casting shadows on the wall.

My bones the wick, my flesh the fragrance's call.

3) Robes fall away, revealing my desire.

In hibiscus tent, our passions shall transpire.

4) At night, we'll embrace as one, so tight.

Come tomorrow, you'll take your flight.

Hidden Achievements of Ghost Actor quest in Honkai Star Rail

The Ghost Actor quest features two hidden achievements. You can unlock one of them depending on the outcome of the performance.

Provide all the answers to her dialogues to obtain the "Mountain of Recto, Water of Verso" achievements. Alternatively, you can claim the "Apprentice, Disciple Renegade" by botching the lines during the performance.

For more news and updates on the prominent gacha title, follow Sportskeeda.