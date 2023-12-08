The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update has perfectly set up the spooky environment in Xianzhou Loufu by presenting a brand new Trailblaze Continuance, A Foxian Tale of the Haunted. It is a mission series that extends to a ghost-hunting event, where Trailblazers have to complete a bunch of different activities ranging from puzzles to small quests.

By progressing further into the continuation, you can unravel the anomaly caused by the Heliobi outbreak. Likewise, “Catch up with Bailu at all costs” is an important segment within the Twins mission that unfolds the notorious nature of these spirits as they can easily sway an individual.

This guide covers everything you need to do to close in on Bailu as she tries to escape from your grasp inside an illusory domain in Honkai Star Rail.

How to catch up with Bailu at all costs in Honkai Star Rail

Enter the illusory domain to catch up with Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

As specified, “Catch up with Bailu at all costs” is a subchapter under the third Trailblaze Continuance Mission in Honkai Star Rail titled Twins. You must progress through the quest by interacting with a bunch of NPCs. They will provide more information about Bailu’s mysterious disappearance, including the involvement of a mischievous Heliobi named Luxie.

With that information in mind, head to the Aurum Alley and search for Bailu’s whereabouts. After a short-lived appearance, she will escape into an illusory domain, with Luxie as her imposter.

Follow their voice and head to the illusion to capture the Heliobi. As they try to run away further, it will initiate the subquest. Try to stay quick on your toes to catch up with Bailu, as she can bolt really fast.

Close the door to prevent Bailu from looping the same path (Image via HoYoverse)

She will try to loop around a series of doors, so closing them as you follow is the key to cornering her. Use the yellow mechanics to shut down the escape routes.

Close the first door after passing through the Sustenance Anchor. By doing so, Bailu will immediately take a detour, which will initiate the next segment of the Twins quest in Honkai Star Rail.

How to drive Bailu into Matrix

The next objective will require you to drive Bailu into the Matrix to capture Luxie once and for all. As she tries to escape through multiple passages, you need to restrict her movement by closing the correct doors.

Once her routes are minimized, she will head directly to the Matrix. It will conclude the Trailblaze Continuance Mission, enabling you to proceed further into the event.

Make sure to follow our other related guides on the "A Foxian Tale of the Haunted" event in Honkai Star Rail.