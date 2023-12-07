Listen to the voice in the mirror and determine whether it's real or fake: Honkai Star Rail quest guide

The latest Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update has introduced a new Trailblaze Continuance, A Foxian Tale of the Haunted, which features a variety of quests involving the ongoing paranormal activities in Xianzhou Luofu. While progressing through the mission series, some Trailblazers are likely to get stuck in the “Listen to the voice in the mirror and determine whether it's real or fake” sub-chapter.

This is a puzzle section under the Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie, the first major quest of the Trailblaze Continuance. Here is a complete guide on how to find out all the real bronze mirrors through a series of dialogues, while the Heliobusses try to trap you inside an illusory domain.

How to Listen to the voice in the mirror and determine whether it's real or fake in Honkai Star Rail

Investigate the bronze mirror to initiate the mirror puzzles in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The “Listen to the voice in the mirror and determine whether it's real or fake” sub-quest in Honkai Star Rail presents a unique mirror puzzle, which can be accessed after finding the exit of the Illusory Maze. Make sure to complete all the required tasks in the illusion and open the final door to initiate the next segment of Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie mission.

To complete the specified sub-quest, you must identify and pass through a total of three real bronze mirrors with the help of Huohuo. The Heliobusses have created a few duplicates to trick you into choosing the wrong passage.

In that case, interact with each of the mirrors and listen to Xuyei’s reply from the other end. Although the spirits will try to imitate her, they will ultimately fail to provide the correct answer.

Here is a detailed solution for each mirror puzzle in the ongoing Trailblaze Continuance in Honkai Star Rail.

First puzzle

Location of the first real mirror (Image via HoYoverse)

Solving the first puzzle is quite easy, as the spirits will fail to convince Huohuo. Listen to all the replies closely before she determines the left mirror as real.

The correct Xuyei dialogue for this puzzle will begin with, “The situation in Fyxestroll Garden is getting worse.”

Second puzzle

Pass through the middle mirror in the second room (Image via HoYoverse)

Expect more realistic dialogues from the Heliobi in the second room as they all begin their sentences in a similar manner. In fact, Huohuo will also fail to catch the imposter, making it a bit challenging to solve.

On close inspection, the dialogue from the middle mirror will sound more real as Xuyei replies, “Hanya is my younger sister."

Third puzzle

Get to the floating island using the glowing Path (Image via HoYoverse)

Be careful while solving this puzzle, since all the initial mirrors in the third room are fake. Therefore, do not pass through them without proper investigation.

After a short cutscene, the real one should appear on a floating island behind the spawn location. Follow the glowing path to reach the platform, and pass through the bronze mirror to successfully conclude the sub-quest.

Make sure to check out our other guides on A Foxian Tale of the Haunted Trailblaze Continuance in Honkai Star Rail 1.5.