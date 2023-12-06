How to find the exit of the Illusory Maze in Honkai Star Rail: Sojourners' Ghastly Reverie guide

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is in full swing and features a bunch of fresh content, such as A Foxian Tale of the Haunted Trailblaze Continuance. This inclusion comprises a bunch of new missions and activities centered around the heliobi outbreak in Xianzhou Luofu. Among them, The Sojourners' Ghastly Reverie is the first quest continuation series that introduces the new Fyxestroll Garden region.

As Trailblazers progress through the mission, they will come across a series of puzzles in an Illusory Maze. While the game provides sufficient clues to solve them, some players might find it challenging to figure out the actions required to do that.

Hence, this guide discusses the escape route of the Illusory Maze within Sojourners' Ghastly Reverie Mission. After reading the following sections, players should be able to complete this puzzle segment in Honkai Star Rail.

How to find the exit of the Illusory Maze in Honkai Star Rail

Pass through the doors with a single lantern in the Illusory Maze (Image via HoYoverse)

While searching for Guinaifen during the Sojourners' Ghastly Reverie quest in Honkai Star Rail, a heliobi will pull you inside the Illusory Maze through a bronze mirror. This will initiate the first puzzle, where you need to pass through the correct set of doors.

To complete the objective, simply proceed down the path ahead of you and take every right turn from the main lobby until you reach a room filled with lanterns on the ground. Now, pass through every door that has a single lantern beside it to proceed to the next set of puzzles.

A cutscene with Cirrus indicates that you can continue further into the Trailblaze Continuance mission.

How to solve the Illusory Maze vase puzzles in Honkai Star Rail

Destroy all the vermillion vases to open the first door (Image via HoYoverse)

To find the exit of this Illusory Maze in Honkai Star Rail, you need to solve a set of vase puzzles. You can obtain hints by interacting with the Talisman clusters.

According to one clue, the first door will be unlocked when you destroy all the red vases and leave all the blue ones in the adjacent room. Complete this action to progress farther into the maze.

The second vase puzzle will be available after talking to Huohuo. The clue provided will show two separate objectives that need to be accomplished to open the next door.

Open the Basic Treasure to unlock the second vase door (Image via HoYoverse)

Firstly, head to the next room to break the blue vase while avoiding the red ones. Now, proceed to the next area with various treasures on the floor. Make sure to open the basic chest in the middle of the room instead of the luxurious caskets.

By doing so, you should be able to open the final door and escape the Illusory Maze through bronze mirrors.

Make sure to check out our other guides on the Trailblaze Continuance in version 1.5.