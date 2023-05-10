Honkai Star Rail guide: How to download additional characters in the Simulated Universe

The Simulated Universe is a tower climb instance in Honkai Star Rail that operates on rogue-like mechanics, allowing you to attempt the challenge an infinite number of times per week, regardless of whether you have completed the stages. To unlock all the worlds in Honkai Star Rail, you must complete each in sequence, increasing difficulty as you progress. During your adventure, you can take up to four characters with you, with an option to swap at a later stage.

Downloading Additional Characters in Simulated Universe

Areas of rest are present throughout the Simulated Universe. These are referred to as Respite Points. Here, you can download and switch in another character for added variety and strategy and swap out your team, heal them, and enhance Blessings. These are available more abundantly after the third world in the Universe and are especially useful against boss fights in the boss domain.

To optimize your chances of success, select Blessings that complement your team's strengths and the type of enemies you'll face. For instance, if a Blessing enhances the defense of characters with shields but none of your team members possesses a shield, it's best to choose another Blessing that suits your team's composition.

Four other available domain types

In Combat areas, you take on a horde of enemies. These are the most accessible combat domains.

Elite domains allow you to Take on an elite enemy. These enemies are formidable but could be worse.

The ultimate battle of a Simulated Universe is with a challenging boss. This one is present in the Boss domain.

Occurrence Domain consists of random text-based events that may land you with some support or the complete opposite. Play it safe, or take a risk!

Rewards system for the Universe

Upon completing a world in the Universe, you'll earn two rewards: Simulated Universe Points and Ability Points.

Ability Points can be utilized to purchase permanent buffs for your team in the "Ability Tree" section of the menu. Spending these points strategically can significantly improve your chances of success in future world experiences.

On the other hand, Simulated Universe Points accumulate until you reach the next milestone of progress. Once you reach a milestone, you can claim rewards from the Simulated Universe menu. These typically consist of valuable resources such as Stellar Jade and Planar Ornaments, which can aid you in Warps, and Herta Bonds that can be spent on Light Cones and Passes in Herta's Store, also found in the menu.

As a result, this game mode is a critical aspect of the late-game experience, requiring significant time investment. Throughout the 13-stage challenge, you will receive aid from various resources, including Blessings, Curios, Talent Tree, and Path Resonances.

Poll : 0 votes