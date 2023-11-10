Honkai Star Rail Hanya Light Cones guide

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update is on the horizon, and it marks the debut of Hanya, a new playable 4-star unit from the Physical element. She is destined to be a buffer in the game who will introduce the ability to generate Skill Points, which can be useful to quite a few demanding DPS characters like Imbibitor Lunae and Qingque.

Hanya can also boost the ATK and SPD of an ally, pushing their combat potential to the limit. Given her versatility, many players will summon and build her to use across various team compositions since the game offers very few characters that can effectively provide multiple buffs at the same time.

While Hanya does not have a signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, her Harmony Path offers some good 5-star and 4-star options that benefit her. Details about each of them have been presented below.

What are the best Light Cones for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail?

Hanya’s kit in Honkai Star Rail appears to be quite simple yet effective. Her Skill allows allies to generate Skill Points, while her Ultimate increases ATK and SPD of a target.

Therefore, any Light Cone that regenerates her Energy or extends her buff will be quite effective. Here are some of the best picks that will boost her support potential.

But the Battle Isn't Over

But the Battle Isn't Over (Image via HoYoverse)

This 5-star Light Cone is arguably the best pick for Hanya, as it increases her energy Regeneration and generates a Skill Point after she uses her Ultimate. It further boosts the next ally's DMG after she uses her Skill.

Ideally, you would keep Hanya’s turn before that of a DPS. This way, she can effectively use all of the passive provided by But the Battle Isn't Over Light Cone.

Dance! Dance! Dance!

Dance! Dance! Dance! (Image via HoYoverse)

Hanya has access to a few good 4-star Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail, “Dance! Dance! Dance!” being one of them. It advances allies' action forward after she uses her Ultimate, which can be extremely effective in hardcore end-game content like Memory of Chaos, where getting an extra turn can be crucial to the outcome.

Past and Future

Past and Future (Image via HoYoverse)

Past and Future is an excellent free-to-play option for Hnaya, and you can purchase it from the Light Cone Manifest shop. The passive from this 4-star Light Cone boosts the next ally’s DMG after Hanya uses her Skill.

The bonus effect can be doubled once you superimpose the equipment to max level.

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds (Image via HoYoverse)

The Harmony Light Cone provided in the Battle Pass is great for a few support characters in Honkai Star Rail, and Hanya is no exception. The passive grants all allies a random effect at the start of the battle and at the beginning of her turn.

It either increases their ATK, CRIT DMG, or Energy Regeneration, as long as she is alive in the battle. Keep in mind that similar effects cannot be stacked.

Planetary Rendezvous

Planetary Rendezvous (Image via HoYoverse)

While the passive from Planetary Rendezvous might not be flexible, the Light Cone can still be a great pick for Hanya if you are pairing her with another Physical character. It increases an ally’s damage belonging to the same element type as the wearer.

Argenti or Clara will actively benefit from the boost as long as they have our 4-star buffer in the team equipped with Planetary Rendezvous.