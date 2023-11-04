Honkai Star Rail Hanya: Release date, warp countdown, VAs, abilities, and pull value

November 15, 2023, is the scheduled release date for Honkai Star Rail 1.5 on several platforms. Every version update brings new characters and events to the turn-based, free-to-play role-playing game from developer HoYoverse. Along with Argenti and Huohuo, Hanya is one of the three fresh faces being included in this patch.

Continue reading to learn more about the character banner she appears in, her release date, VA, and other details.

Honkai Star Rail Hanya’s release date and VAs

For your convenience, a helpful timer that counts down to Hanya's final release across all regions and servers is included above.

As stated in the special program for Honkai Star Rail 1.5, she will make her debut in the latter half of this patch. This means she's likely to become available on December 6, 2023, assuming HoYoverse follows its six-week patch cycle.

Hanya voice actors

The voice actors for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean are listed below, along with a few popular roles they played.

English VA

Suzie Yeung has revealed that she will be providing Hanya's voice in Honkai Star Rail via an official tweet. This VA is well-known for lending her voice to some well-known video game and anime characters. Among her well-known roles are Yuffie Kisaragi in Final Fantasy VII Remake, Eula in Genshin Impact, and Makima in Chainsaw Man.

She has also provided the voices for a number of other characters, including Kumiko Yamamura/Josee in Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, Vladilena "Lena" Milizé in 86, Kaban and Lucky Beast in Kemono Friends, and Miraschon in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

Japanese VA

Hanya's Japanese lines in Honkai Star Rail will be voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro, a Japanese VA whose breakthrough role saw her play Akira Ono in the anime series Hi Score Girl.

Several anime and video game characters — including Kurena Kukumira in 86, Nijika Ijichi in Bocchi the Rock!, and Yua in Street Fighter 6 — have used her voice.

She is also recognized for her voice work as Wise in Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?, Kylie in The Magnificent Kotobuki, and Uruka Takemoto in We Never Learn.

Korean and Chinese VA

Finally, Yoon Eun-Seo will perform Hanya's Korean voice lines, and Zhang Yuxi will do the same for her Chinese dialogues.

Honkai Star Rail Hanya’s abilities, and is she worth pulling?

Hanya, a 4-star Harmony character who is about to debut in 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Hanya, a member of the Path of Harmony, will be a 4-star character. In Honkai Star Rail, units of this rarity are rather strong. When built and utilized appropriately, they can be very effective, unlike in many gacha games.

Her abilities are mentioned below :

Skill: Causes a state known as Burden and does physical damage to a single adversary.

Causes a state known as Burden and does physical damage to a single adversary. Talent: An assault dealing with an enemy suffering from Burden will deal more damage and regain more skill points.

An assault dealing with an enemy suffering from Burden will deal more damage and regain more skill points. Technique: When a conflict begins, she strikes an enemy right away and applies Burden to them.

When a conflict begins, she strikes an enemy right away and applies Burden to them. Ultimate: Hanya restores one skill point and increases an ally's attack speed and damage to match her own.

Is pulling Hanya worthwhile?

Is she worth the Stellar Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

You should definitely pull Hanya. This character is much simpler to get since she is a 4-star entity. It's also worth noting that this title has only three other Harmony units that are comparable to her in quality.

The rate at which your character can take turns in the game order depends on their speed; Hanya's ultimate helps with this as well. Because of her talent and skill, she is also very skill-point efficient.

Since Silver Wolf is one of the game's two existing debuffers, her assistance will be beneficial to those without that unit. Her capacity to do greater damage to stronger opponents will be crucial for endgame content as well.