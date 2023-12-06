Honkai Star Rail: How to obtain 6 different types of exorcismics in A Foxian Tale of the Haunted

A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in the latest Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update has introduced a bunch of new objectives amid the spooky atmosphere of Xianzhou Luofu. Activities range from solving puzzles to clearing combat domains, allowing players to unravel the ongoing paranormal phenomenon. Trailblazers can also complete event-exclusive Battle Pass missions, such as obtaining six different types of exorcismics.

Exorcismics are an essential element of the Suppression Towers as they offer special enhancements to characters during the Exorcismal Chronicles game mode. You can collect eight of them in total by completing various event quests.

This article discusses the sources of different types of excorcismics in Honkai Star Rail and further outlines their special effects.

How to obtain six different types of exorcismics in Honkai Star Rail

Unlock the exorcismics to tackle the Exorcismal Chronicles (Image via HoYoverse)

Collecting the different types of exorcismics in Honkai Star Rail is quite simple. They are dropped from either the Investigation Assignments or Trailblaze Continuance Missions of A Foxian Tale of the Haunted.

Here is a list of all exorcismics and their associated quests:

Edict: Evil Cleanse - Luofu Myths: Chess Ghost

- Luofu Myths: Chess Ghost Edict: Woe Exile - Luofu Myths: Moon Impaler Skiff

- Luofu Myths: Moon Impaler Skiff Amulet: Fiend Seal - Percipient Mission

- Percipient Mission Edict: Quincunx Smite - Luofu Myths: Specterlight Records

- Luofu Myths: Specterlight Records Suppression: Demon Shackle - Sword Essence Mission

- Sword Essence Mission Amulet: Coreflow Supreme - Luofu Myths: Ghostly Call

- Luofu Myths: Ghostly Call Amulet: Altar Aegis - Foxian Dream Mission

- Foxian Dream Mission Suppression: Incarnate Morph- Luofu Myths: Pillow Whisper

Obtain any six exorcismics by completing their respective quests to clear the Battle Pass mission. Ideally, tackle the Luofu Myths Investigation Assignments from the event’s Ghostly Grove application to quickly wrap up the objective.

You can access the remaining Missions by progressing through the Trailblaze Continuance in Honkai Star Rail 1.5. That said, the Percipient and Sword Essence quests will appear early in the sequence.

What are the exorcismics in Honkai Star Rail?

Players can benefit from the exorcismic enhancements within the Suppression Towers (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, exorcismics are special enhancements that can be used by teams in the Exorcismal Chronicles, which is a combat mode available on each Suppression Towers of Fyxestroll Garden.

You can challenge a total of five domains in the area, each containing a particular anomaly that benefits the enemy. It is crucial to choose an exorcismic that counters the debuff before initiating the battle.

During combat, a Fiendfire will appear on the action order indicated by a flame. A cyan flame implies that the effect is active on an ally and glows red beside an opponent. Stealing the Fiendfire using Ultimate is essential, as it charges the Lunaumbra Gourd.

Use the gourd when it's full to activate the exorcismics in the battle. It should apply the chosen enhancement in the domain.

For more news and updates on the prominent gacha title, follow Sportskeeda.