Best teams for Foxsomn Tomb Tower in Honkai Star Rail

A Foxian Tale of the Haunted Trailblaze Continuance in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is bustling with an array of exciting game modes centered around the heliobi outbreak in the Xianzhou Luofu. From combat domains to retaining dispersed spirits, players will have to complete a bunch of activities to progress through the event.

The Exorcismal Chronicles is one of the prominent game modes available during the Trailblaze Continuance, and it features five different Suppression Towers where gamers can engage in combat to dispatch enemy waves.

This article will discuss the best team to use across all the difficulty levels of the Foxsomn Tomb Tower in particular, which is unlocked after completing the Foxian Dream quest.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team for Foxsomn Tomb Tower Difficulty 1 in Honkai Star Rail

Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Tingyun (Primary support)

(Primary support) Pela (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Luocha (Healer)

The best team for Foxsomn Tomb Tower Difficulty 1 employs Imbibitor Lunae as the primary DPS. He is capable of defeating every enemy in the domain with his Enhanced basic attack, which can hit multiple targets.

Since Lunae has a hypercarry playstyle, he can benefit from the ATK and DMG buffs offered by Tingyun. In contrast, Pela can reduce enemy defense, making them vulnerable to incoming attacks, while Luocha can heal the entire team whenever necessary.

Best team for Foxsomn Tomb Tower Difficulty 2 in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Bronya (Primary support)

(Primary support) Silver Wolf (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Luocha (Healer)

For the second difficulty level, use Jingliu as the damage dealer to deal with all the Ice weakness and clear the enemy waves in the domain. Like Lunae, she benefits from the hypercarry playstyle and can unleash AoE attacks during combat.

Bronya can provide an extra turn to Jingliu and significantly increase her damage output. Additionally, use Silver Wolf to inflict Ice weakness on target and reduce their DEF, allowing your DPS to deal additional damage.

Lastly, Luocha’s healing will be sufficient for all allies to recover from any fatal blow.

Best team for Foxsomn Tomb Tower Difficulty 3 in Honkai Star Rail

Another hypercarry team for Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Bronya (Primary support)

(Primary support) Pela (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Huohuo (Healer)

Another variation of Jingliu’s hypercarry team is quite effective in Foxsomn Tomb Tower Difficulty 3. She will again require two support units to unleash her maximum damage potential in the battle.

Here, Bronya and Pela are the best options to improve Jingliu’s combat efficiency. The latter in particular can weaken the enemy with her assortment of debuffs and can easily inflict Weakness Break.

Meanwhile, Huohuo can offer all the healing required to sustain the entire team.

Best team for Foxsomn Tomb Tower Difficulty 4 in Honkai Star Rail

A variation of Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Tingyun (Primary support)

(Primary support) Silver Wolf (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Fu Xuan (Tank)

This Imbibitor Lunae team in Honkai Star Rail can easily tackle Foxsomn Tomb Difficulty 4. He has massive damage output to quickly debilitate the powerful enemies in the domain.

While Tingyun can buff Lunae’s attack, Silver Wolf is also required to inflict Imaginary Weakness on enemies that do not have it. Finally, use Fu Xuan to bind the whole setup together, as her powerful damage mitigation can protect all allies throughout the battle.