Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Apocalyptic Shadow Cutting Mistral guide

The Apocalyptic Shadow has officially been reset in the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update. The domain called Cutting Mistral features Bronya and Kafka as opponents, requiring players to strategize accordingly. They must employ teams that align with the enemy's weaknesses and utilize buffs that are available in each node.
This guide discusses everything about tackling the Cutting Mistral Apocalyptic Shadow in HSR 3.3.
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Apocalyptic Shadow buffs explored
The Cutting Mistral Apocalyptic Shadow in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 features the following buffs. You must select one of them from each node, depending on your team composition.
Node 1 buffs
- Weakness Break Efficiency of all memosprites is increased by 50%. The summon further ignores 20% of a target while dealing damage to them.
- When Weakness Broken enemies are attacked, all DoT currently applied to them will immediately inflict DMG equal to 80% of the original DMG. This effect can be triggered up to two times for each character in a single turn.
- CRIT DMG dealt by Ultimates is increased by 30%, with an additional 30% DMG boost against Weakness Broken targets.
Node 2 buffs
- Increases the Physical DMG of all allies by 50%. When a character uses their Skill, 20% of their HP is restored.
- Follow-up ATK DMG dealt by characters ignores 15% of the target’s All-Type RES and can reduce their Toughness if they do not have the corresponding weaknesses. The effect will be equivalent to 50% of the original modifier.
- Increases the Break DMG taken by all enemies by 10%. Triggering Weakness Break increases all allies' SPD by 20% for two turns.
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Apocalyptic Shadow bosses explained
Node 1- Cocolia
Node 1 of Cutting Mistral Apocalyptic Shadow features Cocolia as the final boss. She is susceptible to Quantum, Wind, Lightning, and Fire damage. Players can use various teams as long as they prioritize proper targets during combat.
In the first phase, she summons an Ice Edge, which deals damage periodically if left unchecked. You must destroy it first to also unlock Cocolia’s weakness. After the transformation, Gepard accompanies her in the second phase. Try defeating the latter first, as he can generate a shield to keep the boss protected.
Node 2- Kafka
Kafka shares weaknesses to Imaginary, Physical, Wind, and Fire DMG. She spawns other enemies and takes 50% less DMG until you break her Toughness Bar. Defeat the additional enemies first, before breaking Kafka's weakness. Once her guards are down, you can deal bonus damage to her, so hold your ultimate abilities.
Repeat the same for the second phase of the battle. It is worth noting that the extra opponents will be tougher to defeat this time.
Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Apocalyptic Shadow
Here are some of the best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Apocalyptic Shadow:
Node 1
- Castorice+ Remembrance Tralblazer+ Tribbie+ Hyacine
- Aglaea+ Sunday+ Remembrance Tralblazer+ Huohuo
- Kafka+ Black Swan+ Tribbie+ Huohuo
Node 2
- Feixiao+ Topaz+ Robin+ Aventurine
- Boothill+ Fugue+ Ruan Mei+ Lingsha
- Firefly+ Harmony Trailblazer+ Ruan Mei+ Lingsha
