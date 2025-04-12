5 mistakes to avoid while playing Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

Castorice is a new Remembrance character in Honkai Star Rail. This means there's a chance players won’t be familiar with most of the things this unit offers, including her abilities, what gears she needs, and more. Since Castorice is currently a meta-defining character, many Trailblazers will pull her from the respective gacha banner.

We list five mistakes every player should avoid while playing Castorice in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

5 mistakes you should avoid while playing Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

1) Not knowing how Castorice’s abilities work in Honkai Star Rail

One of the main things many tend to get wrong is not knowing what a new character’s abilities do after obtaining them. Since Castorice is quite popular in Honkai Star Rail, some might roll for the unit without understanding how her kit works. Hence, when players use this unit in various activities, mostly in the end-game ones, they won’t be able to utilize this Chrysos Heir’s abilities to their full potential.

Although Castorice treads on the Remembrance Path, her abilities don’t resemble those of Aglaea, a character who follows the identical Path. So, those who know how the latter’s kit works cannot utilize the former’s abilities without taking a look at them.

2) Overprioritizing HP

A Relic piece with HP as its main stat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Those who have looked at Castorice’s kit and understand how it works will know that her abilities primarily scale with HP. So, players need to give the character a significant amount of health from various gears to ensure this Remembrance unit’s abilities work perfectly.

Although prioritizing HP when building Castorice is good, overprioritizing the stat isn't. Since you can get the needed amount just by farming the right gear, this mist will just leave you with the character featuring an excessive amount of HP.

If you do so, you will just waste Trailblaze Power, which you could have used to get better Relics or Planar Ornaments for Castorice.

3) Building Castorice with Relics that don’t suit her

The Poet of Mourning Collapse Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

One of the main things you need to make sure after obtaining Castorice is that you are building her with the Relics that suit her abilities. As there are several Relic and Planar Ornaments to choose from in Honkai Star Rail, you can easily farm the wrong one.

If you are unsure about which gear sets suit this 5-star well, feel free to check out our Castorice build guide. To summarize, you would want to farm gear that boosts her memosprite’s damage and grants her a significant amount of HP.

4) Pairing Castorice with the wrong healers and buffers

Luocha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another mistake players usually make while building a team for a DPS character is pairing the unit with healers and buffers that don’t suit the former’s playstyle. Hence, when building a Castorice team composition in Honkai Star Rail, make sure the characters you are pairing her with will suit her.

You can pair Gallagher or Luocha (if you have him) with Castorice in Honkai Star Rail. Although he is a 4-star unit, the former is a better choice than the latter. As for buffers, currently, Tribbie is the best option. If you don't have her, use Sunday, Remembrance Trailblazer, or even Ruan Mei.

5) Not getting the optimal amount of Newbud charge

You need Newbud charge to summon Netherwing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When engaged in a fight with Castorice, you would want to summon her memosprite, Netherwing, as fast as you can. As you need maximum Newbud to summon her memosprite, not getting the optimal amount of this charge will significantly affect Castorice’s outgoing damage.

Since Newbud charge is tied to all of Castorice’s allies losing HP on the battlefield, you’ll need a good healer to consume a significant amount of health and restore it every turn. Thus, you can get an optimal amount of charge and summon Netherwing.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

