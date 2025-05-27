Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Cloudedge Bastion Ruins Eye of Twilight

The Golden Scapegoat is a classic puzzle in the Amphoreus region of Honkai Star Rail, and it requires you to navigate a goat-masked entity to the altar within a certain number of moves. The challenge here is to avoid the puppet that follows your steps. Depending on how you plan your steps, you can use the entity to your advantage.
Completing the puzzle segment successfully unlocks a chest containing rewards like Stellar Hades and Golden Remains. Hence, you might want to track them down during your exploration.
This guide will further help you locate and complete the Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai Star Rail’s “Cloudedge Bastion Ruins” Eye of Twilight.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Honkai Star Rail: Golden Scapegoat locations in “Cloudedge Bastion Ruins”, Eye of Twilight, and their solutions
The “Cloudedge Bastion Ruins” Eye of Twilight houses three Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai Star Rail. To access them, you might have to complete the latest Trailblaze Mission chapter to ensure all the Space Anchors are unlocked.
First Golden Scapegoat puzzle
Teleport to the Aurous Pool Space Anchor and turn around to face the rubble. Walk towards the suspended platform and turn right to locate the Golden Scapegoat. Interact to initiate the puzzle.
You need seven precise steps to solve the puzzle:
- Left> Left> Right> Right> Right> Right> Right
Use the following steps to navigate the entity to the altar:
- Left> Left> Right> Left> Right> Left> Left
Also read: Honkai Star Rail Legend of the Galactic Baseballer Demon King event guide
Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle
To access the second Golden Scapegoat puzzle in “Cloudedge Bastion Ruins,” Eye of Twilight, you must first teleport to Bastion Depth. Pass through the giant door next to the Space Anchor and use the elevator to ascend. Enter the 3D room and interact with the rune. Head down the L-shaped staircase to find the Scapegoat puzzle on the floating platform to the left.
The puzzle can be solved with the following six steps:
- Left> Left> Up> Left> Right> Left
Here’s how you can reach the altar:
- Right> Up> Right> Right> Right> Right> Left> Right
Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.3 redeem codes
Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle
This Golden Scapegoat puzzle is located northwest of the Nightspire Bonemech waypoint. Just teleport to the Space Anchor and follow the path through the giant doors. Head down the staircase on the right after exiting the second door to reach the puzzle location.
Solving the puzzle will require seven steps that are listed below:
- Left> Left> Left> Right> Right> Right> Right
Here are the steps you can use to avoid the puppet and reach the altar:
- Right> Left> Left> Left> Left> Left> Right
- Right> Right> Left> Left> Left
Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.