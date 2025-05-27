Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Cloudedge Bastion Ruins Eye of Twilight

The Golden Scapegoat is a classic puzzle in the Amphoreus region of Honkai Star Rail, and it requires you to navigate a goat-masked entity to the altar within a certain number of moves. The challenge here is to avoid the puppet that follows your steps. Depending on how you plan your steps, you can use the entity to your advantage.

Ad

Completing the puzzle segment successfully unlocks a chest containing rewards like Stellar Hades and Golden Remains. Hence, you might want to track them down during your exploration.

This guide will further help you locate and complete the Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai Star Rail’s “Cloudedge Bastion Ruins” Eye of Twilight.

Honkai Star Rail: Golden Scapegoat locations in “Cloudedge Bastion Ruins”, Eye of Twilight, and their solutions

The “Cloudedge Bastion Ruins” Eye of Twilight houses three Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai Star Rail. To access them, you might have to complete the latest Trailblaze Mission chapter to ensure all the Space Anchors are unlocked.

Ad

Trending

First Golden Scapegoat puzzle

First Golden Scapegoat puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Aurous Pool Space Anchor and turn around to face the rubble. Walk towards the suspended platform and turn right to locate the Golden Scapegoat. Interact to initiate the puzzle.

Ad

First Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

You need seven precise steps to solve the puzzle:

Ad

Left> Left> Right> Right> Right> Right> Right

Use the following steps to navigate the entity to the altar:

Left> Left> Right> Left> Right> Left> Left

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Legend of the Galactic Baseballer Demon King event guide

Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle

Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

To access the second Golden Scapegoat puzzle in “Cloudedge Bastion Ruins,” Eye of Twilight, you must first teleport to Bastion Depth. Pass through the giant door next to the Space Anchor and use the elevator to ascend. Enter the 3D room and interact with the rune. Head down the L-shaped staircase to find the Scapegoat puzzle on the floating platform to the left.

Ad

Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

The puzzle can be solved with the following six steps:

Ad

Left> Left> Up> Left> Right> Left

Here’s how you can reach the altar:

Right> Up> Right> Right> Right> Right> Left> Right

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.3 redeem codes

Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle

Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

This Golden Scapegoat puzzle is located northwest of the Nightspire Bonemech waypoint. Just teleport to the Space Anchor and follow the path through the giant doors. Head down the staircase on the right after exiting the second door to reach the puzzle location.

Ad

Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Solving the puzzle will require seven steps that are listed below:

Ad

Left> Left> Left> Right> Right> Right> Right

Here are the steps you can use to avoid the puppet and reach the altar:

Right> Left> Left> Left> Left> Left> Right

Right> Right> Left> Left> Left

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.