Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Radiant Scarwood Grove of Epiphany

The Radiant Scarwood Grove of Epiphany area, introduced in the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update, houses multiple Golden Scapegoat puzzles. To solve it, players must navigate the avatar to the altar while avoiding the shadow. Upon doing so, they can earn rewards like Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.

This article further explores all the Radiant Scarwood's Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Golden Scapegoat locations in Radiant Scarwood Grove of Epiphany, and their solutions

The Radiant Scarwood map contains a total of four Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai Star Rail. You can find three of them right away after unlocking the map. The fourth puzzle can be accessed via Bartholos quest.

First Golden Scapegoat Puzzle

First puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first puzzle is located on the first floor of Radiant Scarwood. However, the quickest way to reach it is through the Sealed Chamber. Just teleport to the basement Space Anchor and use the elevator to reach the room above.

First puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

You need these seven precise movements to solve the puzzle:

Left> Down> Right> Right> Right> Right> Right

Press right seven times again to reach the altar.

Second Golden Scapegoat Puzzle

Second puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the next Golden Scapegoat on the second floor, above the Golden Bough of Gnosis Space Anchor. Teleport and use the stairs to reach the upper level of the chamber. Find the puzzle node near the NPC named Antisthenes.

Second puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the following steps to solve it:

Right> Down> Right> Right> Right

Here are the steps to reach the altar:

Right> Right> Left> Right> Right> Right

Third Golden Scapegoat Puzzle

Third puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Teary Court Ruins and pass through the large doors. Follow the passage leading to the courtyard on the far west side of the map. There you can find the third puzzle.

Third puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Here’s the solution for it:

Right> Right> Right> Right> Left

Use the steps below to avoid the after image:

Right> Left> Left> Right> Up> Right> Right

Fourth Golden Scapegoat Puzzle

Fourth puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth Golden Scapegoat Puzzle in Radiant Scarwood Grove of Epiphany requires you to complete the Bartholos’s Trouble quest in Honkai Star Rail. You can pick it up at the Teary Court Ruins. Just interact with the Spirithief and enter Bartholos’s POV.

Use the bubble shot ability to block the water source and rescue the trapped chimera. You can locate the Scapegoat Puzzle at the bottom after draining all the water in the area.

Fourth puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Its solution is listed below:

Right> Right> Left> Left> Right> Right> Right> Right> Right> Left

You can avoid the after image with the following steps:

Left> Left> Right> Right> Right> Left> Left> Right> Left> Left

Now, head press right a few more times to reach the altar.

