Honkai Star Rail: Dan Heng Permansor Terrae voice lines about other characters

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae played an important role in Honkai Star Rail’s Amphoreus saga. With the character’s release, players can now look at his voice lines, especially the ones that detail what he thinks of other units from this HoYoverse title. Since Permansor Terrae interacted with many units from HSR, players might wonder about his thoughts regarding others.
This article details Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s voice lines about other characters from Honkai Star Rail.
Every Dan Heng Permansor Terrae voice line about other Honkai Star Rail characters, explored
About the MC (Trailblazer)
Permansor Terrae shares that he gets to learn many things when he is on a journey with MC (Trailblazer):
“Fearless, optimistic, confident... I learn so much every time I trailblaze with you.”
About March 7th (Evernight)
Dan Heng thinks that everyone will become memories of March 7th’s past:
“Be it Evernight, or the two of us, (Trailblazer), we'll become memories of March 7th's past... yet walk beside her as she moves forward.”
About Aglaea
Permansor Terrae thinks everyone helped Aglaea bring the dream-like future into life:
“The future spun from golden thread was nothing more than a dream, but her sincere and unwavering heart led others to bring it to life.”
About Tribbie
He believes Tribbie is a "great" being:
“‘Those who are truly great never lose their childlike innocence.’ I'm reminded of this old Xianzhou saying whenever I see them.”
About Mydei
Dan Heng PT thinks highly of Mydei because the latter single-handedly reformed his Dynasty:
“As king, he personally shaped the transformation of the Kremnoan Dynasty. His power to reform left a deeper mark than Strife ever could.”
About Castorice
Permansor Terrae relates Castorice with the idea that having a clear conscience is better than living a long life:
“Her thousand-year journey proved once again that living with a clear conscience means more than a long lifespan.”
About Anaxa
Dan Heng thinks that as a teacher, Anaxa's methods are entirely different than others, and that the two might have a lot to talk about, given some time together:
“His style is completely different from that of ordinary teachers... If we had the chance to spend more time together, I'm sure we'd have plenty to talk about.”
About Hyacine
Dan Heng believes that Hyacine brought hope to Amphoreus:
“That sky where twilight converges has already brought glimmers of hope to life in Amphoreus.”
About Cipher
Permansor Terrae points out that even though Cipher tends to get sidetracked, she eventually goes to the things she wants the most:
“Everyone might be running away from something, but in the end, we all eventually head towards what we truly desire.”
About Phainon
Permansor Terae respects Phainon for enduring thirty million recurrences:
“When I grasped the Coreflame, the conflagration of thirty million recurrences felt real for the first time. His endurance and defiance deserve the highest respect from the Nameless.”
About Terravox
Dan Heng believes that the hopeful gazes of everyone in Amphoreus are heavier than Terravox’s Coreflame of Earth:
“Heavier than the Coreflame of Earth are the hopeful gazes of every living being in Amphoreus. His journey reached its end. Now it's time for us to carry that hope forward.”
About Hysilens
Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is fond of Hysilens’ singing:
“As a fellow kin of water, I am always reminded of Scalegorge Waterscape's tides when she sings... I hope the people of Amphoreus may one day find a sea just as clear and pure.”
About Cyrene
Permansor Terrae thinks the epic Cyrene preserved will help the future Chrysos Heirs:
“It is thanks to her that the ages were carved into an epic, preserved, not scattered to the wind. In the future, these memories will surely grant the Chrysos Heirs the courage to keep moving forward.”
