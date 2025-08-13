Honkai Star Rail: Hysilens Eidolons, ranked

Hysilens has officially made her debut in the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update, and she has emerged as one of the most potent DoT DPS. The 5-star unit treads on the Nihility Path, wielding the Physical element. She can apply multiple DoTs (Damage-over-Time) on targets, dealing significant damage per round. Hyslens can further debuff the enemy, making them vulnerable to incoming attacks.

Ad

Yes, she has some of the best traits of a Nihility character, so players might want to invest in her Eidolons. To do so, they must summon multiple copies of her character, which requires a hefty investment. This article ranks Hysilens Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail, excluding the third and fifth, as they are widely considered fillers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

Hysilens’ Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail ranked from worst to best

4) Lo, How Time Flows By (E4)

Ad

Trending

Hysilens Eidolon 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Hysilens’ fourth Eidolon reduces the All-Type RES of all enemies that are inside her zone by 20%. While the effect is beneficial due to its indirect increase in the team's total damage output, you have to spend a hefty amount of Stellar Jade to unlock it. That isn’t worth the cost.

Ad

You can receive a comparable effect from a Light Cone or a support agent. Moreover, skipping the Eidolon wouldn't hurt the sheer combat potential of Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail.

3) Tell Me Why Waves Roar High (E2)

Hysilens Eidolon 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Similarly, Hysilens’ second Eidolon grants a unique effect only when her Zone is active. To be exact, the DMG Boost effect from her "The Fiddle of Pearls" Trace applies to all allies. Again, her entire team’s performance will significantly increase upon unlocking the passive.

Ad

However, the cost to do so is less compared to Eidolon 4. Hence, we have placed her E2 at a higher rank.

Also read: Hysilens E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail

2) When to Return From Where You Lie (E6)

Hysilens Eidolon 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Eidolon from Hysilens kit is easily the best in terms of the effect it offers. The passive increases the maximum trigger count for her Physical DoT effect to 12, and boosts the DMG multiplier by 20%, while her Zone is active. The effect can bolster Hysilens’ combat potential at a hefty cost.

Ad

Hence, the final Eidolon couldn't secure the top spot.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Stellar Jade count

1) You Ask Why Hearts Cry (E1)

Hysilens Eidolon 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Hysilens’ first Eidolon is a good stopping point for most players, as it has the most value. Unlocking the passive will enable allies to deal DoT equal to 116% of the original DMG. When Hysilens inflicts Wind Shear/Bleed/Burn/Shock on enemies through her Talent, there is a 100% base chance to additionally inflict the target with an instance of the same effect.

Ad

Overall, her Eidolon 1 offers a healthy boost to the entire team’s DoT damage.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.