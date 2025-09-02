Honkai Star Rail Old Brews & New Friends event guide

The Old Brews & New Friends event in Honkai Star Rail is a rerun of one of the most beloved events that was introduced back in version 2.1. Essentially, your job is to run Siobhan's bar in the Dreamjolt Hostelery area of Penacony, serving up different customers by crafting various cocktails to your taste. The event will last till September 22, till the end of Star Rail's version 3.5 update.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Old Brews & New Friends event in Honkai Star Rail.
How to play the Old Brews & New Friends event in Honkai Star Rail
Similar to the Vignettes in a Cup event from version 2.1, you will have to help out Siobhan in operating a bar and serving up several characters' drinks. Each will ask for a different one, and using the clue given to you, you will need to craft the cocktail that they desire. The event lasts from September 2 to September 22, 2025.
The event is extremely easy to complete, and finishing it will give you 500x Stellar Jades, among other in-game rewards.
- 500x Stellar Jades
- Tracks of Destiny
- Credit
- Refined Aether
- Celestial Section
- Lost Crystal
- Traveler's Guide
Here are a few pointers that you should keep in mind while playing the Old Brews & New Friends event in Honkai Star Rail:
Glass and Ice
First thing that you will need to take care of is selecting a glass to your customer's preference. There will be a few choices to select from, so look at the clues on the left side of the screen.
Next, select ice to what your customer desires. Keep in mind that both of these will determine the number of mixes that you can pour to craft a concoction. Small glass and more ice means you will be unable to use a large amount.
Flavors and materials
Similar to the Vignette in a Cup event, you will have to maintain the taste or flavors, which is indicated by a small menu at the bottom of the screen. Use the ingredients to match the specific requirement needed to craft the drink.
Decorations
The final thing that you should take care of is the decorations that you need to put that final touch on before you serve the drink. Look for the hints again if needed to find out exactly what you need for the finishing touch.
All special mix recipes in the Old Brews & New Friends event in Honkai Star Rail
Certain characters will sometimes order up special cocktails from you. Let's take a look at all of the recipes for these cocktails for the Old Brews & New Friends event in Honkai Star Rail.
The Herta
Growth
- Large Glass
- Any quantity of Ice
- Puffergoat Milk x2
- Soothing Soda x2
- Any decoration
Inversion
- Large Glass
- Any quantity of Ice
- Red Sunset Sauce x4
- Any Decoration
Dr. Ratio
Loving
- Small Glass
- Any quantity of Ice
- Puffergoat Milk x2
- Odd Concoction x1
- Any Decoration
Generosity
- Small Glass
- Any quantity of Ice
- Dream Jam x2
- Ice Soulglad x1
- Any Decoration
Topaz
Surprised
- Any Large Glass
- Any quantity of Ice
- Dream Jam x1
- Blossom Dew x1
- Red Sunset Sauce x2
- Any Decoration
Starled
- Any Large Glass
- Any quantity of Ice
- Dream Jam x1
- Rejuvinating Soda x1
- Stellar Champagne x2
- Any Decoration
Sparkle
Sweet Dreams
- Any Large Glass
- Any quantity of Ice
- Practitioner Pepper x2
- Red Sunset Sauce x1
- Practitioner Pepper x1
- Any Decoration
Slumber
- Any Large Glass
- Any quantity of Ice
- Red Sunset Sauce x2
- Ultimate Syrup x1
- Red Sunset Sauce x1
- Any Decoration
Kafka
Trailblaze Mix does not require any special type of item. You can mix any drink and offer it, and the recipe will unlock.
That concludes the guide for the Old Brews & New Friends event. Version 3.5's second update has also introduced characters such as Silver Wolf and Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail, and they will be available temporarily till the end of the update.
