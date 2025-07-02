Honkai Star Rail: Phainon Eidolons, ranked

Phainon is a powerful DPS unit in Honkai Star Rail, capable of nuking even the most formidable enemies. Moreover, he boasts a free-to-play-friendly kit, which makes him a must-have character for both newcomers and veterans. Players might also want to unlock his Eidolons to access the additional buffs that come along.

Ad

This article ranks all Phainon’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail. We have excluded the third and fifth ones, as they only increase his ability levels and are widely considered filler Eidolons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking Phainon’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

4) Faces of Titans, Blurred by Time

Eidolon 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Phainon is already a potent DPS with his base kit. Hence, players can choose not to invest their resources in his Eidolons. They can especially skip the fourth Eidolon, as it offers four additional "Soulscorch" stacks when using Calamity: Soulscorch Edict. The stacks provide some extra damage but nothing significant.

Ad

Trending

3) Fire and Light Bind Virtue and Vice

Eidolon 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon’s first Eidolon in the game is accessible and offers an adequate buff to his overall kit. The passive increases the base SPD inheritance ratio for Khaslana's extra turn to 66%. For every enemy Phainon defeats in a battle, the ratio is additionally increased by 1.5% up to 84%.

Ad

The Eidolon also increases Khaslana's CRIT DMG for three turns, which will bring up his overall damage numbers during combat.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.4 redeem codes

2) Embers of Old Rise Still

Eidolon 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking Phainon’s final Eidolon will require a hefty amount of Stellar Jades, unless you are lucky with your summon. However, the upgrade is worthwhile, as it enhances the character's combat potential, giving access to True DMG, which ignores all forms of resistance in the game. He can unleash the offensive capability through his Foundation: Stardeath Verdict's ability.

Ad

Embers of Old Rise Still also removes the upper limit of his Coreflame’s overflow point, meaning he can store the charges required to activate his Ultimate. Speaking of which, Phainon will also gain six Coreflames at the beginning of the battle.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch notes

1) Sky and Earth Churn Mortal Froth

Eidolon 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Sky and Earth Churn Mortal Froth is arguably the best Eidolon for Phainon, as it offers a crucial passive. He gets an extra turn when his Foundation: Stardeath Verdict consumes four Scourge points. To make it simpler, Phainon gets a bonus action after activating his Enhanced Skill, which deals massive damage to targets.

Ad

The second Eidolon further increases Khaslana's Physical RES PEN by 20%, meaning every attack he launches within the territory will be significantly powerful.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.