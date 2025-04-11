Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event guide (Free Bubbles pet)

With the Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event going live, players can participate in it and acquire various rewards, including Stellar Jades. The event will automatically be available to the Trailblazers who have already completed the Trailblaze Mission, “Witch’s Mirrored Reversal.” Moreover, those who haven’t completed the quest can unlock it via the Finality’s Cision feature.

We discuss how to complete the Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event and acquire Bubbles, the free pet.

Guide to playing Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event

The Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event is relatively easy to complete. You must prepare a team of baby seals and defeat the opponents by knocking them out four times. The event is split into three parts – Group Stage, Elimination Round, and Championship.

How to complete the Group Stage part

To complete the Group Stage part of the Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event, you have to defeat three opponents – Timos, Perhippas, and Tribbie.

Timos

Bubbles, Mega Seal, and Common Gray Seal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To defeat Timos, the best lineup you can build is

Bubbles

Mega Seal

Common Gray Seal

The Mega Seal in this roster will help you boost other Seals’ attack power. Focus on boosting Bubbles’ power to make sure it gets to activate its extra turn after every knockdown.

Perhippas

Rubber Seal, Bubbles, and Mega Seal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

After defeating Timo, you will get a Seal Token, which you can use to unlock a new baby Seal. When unlocking a new one, make sure to get the Rubber Seal, as it can boost its own attack power after every collision.

Here is the team you should build to defeat Pehippas in the Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event:

Rubber Seal

Bubbles

Mega Seal

In this team, the Rubber Seal can easily increase its own damage by colliding against the arena before hitting an opponent, Moreover, the Mega Seal can boost Rubber Seal’s damage with its unique ability.

Tribbie

Mega Seal, Bubbles, and Bandaged Seal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Before starting the battle against Tribbie, unlock the Bandaged Seal to boost your chances of winning the match.

Here is the lineup you should use when fighting against Tribbie in the Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event:

Mega Seal

Bubbles

Bandaged Seal

Here, the Bandaged Seal’s ATK gets boosted by 10 when its health drops below 25. Since every Seal is bound to take damage from the adversaries, it's best to utilize this ability to knock the enemies quickly.

How to complete the Elimination Round

Bandaged, Rubber, and Mega Seals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

After completing the Group Stage, you can advance to the Elimination Round. Like the former, you will fight against three opponents to qualify for the Championship.

This team will help you win against all three opponents in the Elimination Round:

Bandaged Seal

Rubber Seal

Mega Seal

This lineup is extremely powerful, and every seal pairs well with the other. The Rubber Seal can boost its own attack power, while Mega Seal can increase others’ ATK. Meanwhile, Bandaged Seal will act as a defender in the beginning. After its HP drops below 25, you can start attacking with this Seal.

How to complete the Championship

Rubber, Angel, and Mega Seals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In the Championship stage, you’ll fight against two opponents: Dan Heng and Hyacine.

Here is the best team to defeat both adversaries:

Rubber Seal

Angel Seal

Mega Seal

Like the Elimination Eound, this team works similarly, with the only exception being the Angel Seal. The latter can heal its allies by colliding against them. If you don’t have enough attack power, replace the Angel Seal with Bandaged Seal.

Moreover, after defeating Dan Heng, you can unlock Ghost Seal and replace Angel Seal before the fight against Hyacine.

How to beat Cipher in the Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event

Bubbles, Ghost Seal, and Bandaged Seal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

After becoming the Champion, you must fight against Cipher to complete the Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event. Use this team to defeat the adversary:

Bubbles

Ghost Seal

Bandaged Seal

The Ghost Seal’s unique ability will help Bubbles and Bandaged Seal to get extra ATK power in every round. Here, Bubbles’s extra turn after knocking an opposing seal down comes in handy to deal additional damage to the enemy’s Spiky Seal.

How to get Bubbles pet in Honkai Star Rail

Upgrade your Carnival Level to 10 to get Bubbles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When you defeat an opponent in the Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event, you will receive a Seal Token and a unique currency. The latter is used to upgrade the Carnival Level. Since you get one by defeating an opponent (excluding Arena), completing the Sorty Mode will grant you a total of 10 of these currencies.

Once you upgrade your Carnival Level to the maximum, aka Level 10, you will get Bubbles as a pet.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this title.

