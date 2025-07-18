Honkai Star Rail: Updated Jingliu build guide (3.4 buffs)

With the recent Jingliu buff in Honkai Star Rail, parts of her kit were changed. Now, her abilities scale with HP, meaning the old builds that players had are not viable anymore. Hence, Trailblazers who own Jingliu must farm new gear sets to ensure she becomes viable in most activities, including the end-game ones. As there is a decent amount of Relics and Planar sets available in HSR, players might wonder which ones they should farm.

For those curious, this article details what Relics, Planar Ornaments, and LCs suit Jingliu the best in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Best updated Jingliu build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Jingliu build guide Best Light Cones - Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path

- I Shall Be My Own Sword

- A Secret Vow (S5) Best Relic sets - Scholar Lost in Erudition- Scholar Lost in Erudition + Longevous Disciple Best Planar Ornament sets - Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne- Rutilant Arena Main stats - Relic Body: HP% - Relic Boots: SPD/HP% - Planar Orb: Ice DMG Boost%/HP% - Planar Rope: HP% Sub-stats - HP%

- Flat HP - CRIT stats - SPD Best team compositions - Jingliu, Tribbie, Sunday, and Hyacine - Jingliu, Ruan Mei, Bronya, and Lingsha - Jingliu, Cipher, Sunday, and Huohuo - Jingliu, Remembrance MC, Bronya, and Luocha/Gallagher Ascension and Trace materials - 3,308,000 Credit

- Regret of Infinite Ochema x 12 - Shattered Blade x 18 - Lifeless Blade x 69 - Worldbreaker Blade x 139 - Immortal Scionette x 56 - Immortal Aeroblossom x 71 - Immortal Lumintwig x 73 - Gelid Chitin x 65

Best Light Cones for Jingliu

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path

I Shall Be My Own Sword

A Secret Vow (S5)

Since Mydei’s abilities scale with HP, his signature weapon, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path, now pairs well with Jingliu. The item can boost her max HP and grant her additional damage whenever she consumes her health. If you have this Light Cone, you definitely should give it to Jingliu.

Even after the scaling change, Jingliu’s signature Light Cone is still good on her. I Shall Be My Own Sword can boost her outgoing damage whenever she consumes her HP. The damage buff can be stacked up to three times, and when Jingliu reaches the maximum number, her next attack can ignore the opponent’s DEF, dealing a significant amount of damage.

Among all the 4-star Light Cones, A Secret Vow is the best for Jingliu in HSR. The LC can boost her overall damage by a decent amount, while also increasing her damage against enemies whose HP is higher than hers. However, the latter effect has low uptime due to Jingliu barely consuming her own HP.

Best Relics for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

Relics

Scholar Lost in Erudition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Scholar Lost in Erudition

Scholar Lost in Erudition + Longevous Disciple

Currently, the 4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition Relic set is the best one you can farm for Jingliu in HSR. The set grants her SPD and majorly boosts her Skill and Ultimate damage. Since Jingliu’s Skill and Ultimate can deal an absurd amount of damage, this set fits her perfectly.

If you don't want to spend extra time farming for the full Scholar Lost in Erudition set, this is the combo you should get for Jingliu. The former set can boost her SPD by a decent amount, while the latter increases her max HP. Since Jingliu’s abilities scale with HP, this set combo can prove to be useful in various activities.

Planar Ornaments

Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne

Rutilant Arena

Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne is one of the newest Planar sets in HSR that can boost its wearer’s max HP. Additionally, the set can increase the wielder’s CRIT DMG if their max HP exceeds 5,000. Since you will use HP pieces on Jingliu, she can easily utilize the Ornament set to its full potential.

If your Jingliu build relies on dealing Skill damage, then Rutilant Arena is a good alternative to the abovementioned set. While boosting Basic ATK and Skill DMG, the set also increases her CRIT Rate by a decent amount.

Best stats for Jingliu

Main stats

The main stats you should be aiming for while farming for Jingliu are

Relic Body: HP%

Relic Boots: SPD/HP%

Planar Orb: Ice DMG Boost%/HP%

Planar Rope: HP%

Sub stats

HP%

Flat HP

CRIT stats

SPD

Besides the stats, level Jinglu’s Traces/abilities in the following order:

Skill>Ultimate>Talent>Basic ATK

Best teams for Jingliu

Consider building the following Jingliu team compositions in HSR:

Jingliu, Tribbie, Sunday, and Hyacine

Jingliu, Ruan Mei, Bronya, and Lingsha

Jingliu, Cipher, Sunday, and Huohuo

Jingliu, Remembrance MC, Bronya, and Luocha/Gallagher

Jingliu’s ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

Regret of Infinite Ochema (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

All materials players must farm to ascend Jingliu and level up her Traces are

3,308,000 Credit

Regret of Infinite Ochema x 12

Shattered Blade x 18

Lifeless Blade x 69

Worldbreaker Blade x 139

Immortal Scionette x 56

Immortal Aeroblossom x 71

Immortal Lumintwig x 73

Gelid Chitin x 65

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

