Honkai Star Rail Ice characters ranked

Each Honkai Star Rail character wields different elements, as multiple elements are available in the game. Currently, five characters have the element Ice. The characters wield the same element but are different from each other because of their path, placing them under different categories. This element has various roles, ranging from tank to DPS and support.

For Trailblazers wondering which Ice character dominates the top spot, this article ranks all five Ice-wielding characters in the current version of Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Gepard, Yanqing, and March 7th are the best Ice characters in Honkai Star Rail

5) Herta

Herta, the head of Herta Space Station, is a free four-star character in Honkai Star Rail, following the Erudition path. She is a sub-DPS character who deals AoE damage from her skill and ultimate, allowing her to break down enemy shields easily.

Herta's kit is similar as it involves dealing AoE damage to enemies, and her skill deals slightly more damage to enemies with over half health. While her skill and ultimate do AoE damage, she can launch a follow-up attack on an enemy when an ally makes an enemy's health drop below 50%.

While Herta is a damage-dealing character, her damage output is mediocre compared to other DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail.

4) Pela

Pela, the intelligent officer of the Silvermane Guards, is an excellent four-star support character who follows the Nihility path and is available through warping. She will be one of the featured characters in the upcoming Luocha banner on June 28.

Pela's kit can be handy against enemies weak to the Ice element. It revolves around debuffing and removing buffs from enemies. Pairing Pela with a DPS character with high energy requirements is highly effective as her ultimate boosts her ally's energy regeneration.

3) March 7th

An enthusiastic girl of the Astral Express, March 7th, is an excellent offensive and defensive support in Honkai Star Rail. March 7th is a free four-star character that can be obtained early in the game by progressing story quests.

She can easily shield her allies with her skill, all while launching counterattacks due to her unique talent that activates upon her shielded allies getting hit. Her ultimate is quite strong as it freezes all enemies, which can be handy in challenging situations.

2)Yanqing

Yanqing of the Xianzhou Luofu is one of the strongest single-target DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail. He is a standard five-star character obtainable through the standard banner.

Yanqing has an exceptional passive talent that allows him to freeze his opponents and gives him a crowd-controlling ability. His only downside is that activating his talent is random and difficult for new players. But once you learn to use his kit, you can use Yanqing to his full potential. He can be deadly to enemies weak to the Ice element.

1) Gepard

Gepard Landau of the Silvermane Guards is considered the best tank in Honkai Star Rail. Being a standard five-star character, he is obtainable through the standard banner. Players can roll 300 times on the standard banner and obtain the best tank in the game.

Gepard is incredibly strong on the battlefield and can slow and freeze his adversaries. He can carry you through most of the challenging and endgame activities with his ultimate that provides a shield to all allies.

If paired with a healer, Gepard and his party can easily survive any battle, even if he gets knocked down. Due to his unique talent, he can revive himself and fight with his team again.

