Honkai Star Rail Imaginary character tier list (January 2024)

As a prominent turn-based RPG, Honkai Star Rail features a dynamic roster of characters, each belonging to a different element. When it comes to the Imaginary element, there are fewer individuals to choose from different team roles. Despite that, they are among the most formidable units in the title, as you can use them across various end-game team compositions.

Therefore, it is important to discuss the ranking of all the Imaginary characters to determine their position in Honkai Star Rail as of January 2024. This article further arranges them in a tier list based on their current pull value and combat potential.

It is worth noting that the ranking will strictly serve educational purposes and, under no circumstances, claim any character unusable.

Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list of every Imaginary characters in Honkai Star Rail for January 2024

Imaginary character tier list (Image via HoYoverse)

Every Imaginary character available as of January 2024 has been assigned to the SS, S, and A tiers depending on their combat performance without any Eidolon. The results may vary depending on your usage and team composition.

Here is a discreet argument to further justify their ranking.

SS tier

Imbibitor Lunae is one of the best DPS in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS tier is reserved for individuals who showcase extreme combat prowess and are equipped with near-perfect abilities. Here are the Imaginary characters that are worth employing in your team setup:

Luocha

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Both of them excel in their specific team roles, with the Luocha being a meta-defining healer. In contrast, Imbibitor Lunae has been a staple DPS across various team compositions. He has access to powerful single-target and AoE attacks, which makes him quite versatile on the battlefield.

S tier

Dr. Ratio deserves to be in the S tier (Image via HoYoverse)

The S tier Imaginary characters have promising combat performances, but they are somewhat overshadowed by the ones sitting at the top.

Dr. Ratio

Welt

It is worth noting that Dr. Ratio has yet to be released as of writing. That said, he clearly has the potential to become the most powerful single-target DPS in the Honkai Star Rail when you consider his strong in-game multipliers and easy-to-use kit design.

Welt is another candidate who deserves to be on the S tier since he has a hybrid playstyle that enables him to be a sub-DPS and a support for various teams. His Imprisonment debuff is quite underrated, even though it can benefit many SPD scaling units.

A tier

Yukong requires more Eidolons to be effective in battle (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong is the only Imaginary character in the A tier, as she can be a little underwhelming to use. However, her potential as a support unit skyrockets once you acquire all her Eidolons. With that, she can easily rival any Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail, as her CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG boost are indispensable buffs.

Her clunky playstyle is the only thing holding her back from becoming a high-ranking character.

