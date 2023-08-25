Honkai Star Rail Kafka companion quest guide: Letter from a strange woman objectives, rewards, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update has introduced "Letter From a Strange Woman," a brand new companion quest from Kafka. The Stellaron Hunter has appeared in the Xianzhou Luofu questline on multiple occasions, and she needs some final help before they leave the faction. As a Trailblazer, you can either accept or deny her request, both of which will grant you all the rewards tied to the mission.

We recommend helping her, which will allow you to progress through more dialogue and action that await further into the quest. However, denying her can unlock the "True Free Will" achievement.

This article will guide you through Kafka's companion quest, assuming that you have chosen the recommended route.

How to complete Kafka’s companion quest in Honkai Star Rail

Reply to Kafka's message to initiate the companion mission (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka’s companion mission initiates after you reply to her text message in Honkai Star Rail. She sends you the coordinates, which are indicated by an objective marker at the Divination Commission in Xianzhou Luofu.

Now follow the next step to proceed through the mission:

Teleport to Fortuna Augustead and navigate your way to the marker.

You can also ask Himeko and Welt’s opinion at the Astral Express or report her to the Divine Foresight, which is optional.

That aside, locate Kafka and Blade at the coordinates.

Choose to help Kafka in her companion mission (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with her to make your choice. In this case, agree to help her with the next set of objectives.

Head to the next marker and defeat a few enemies in the area.

Return to Kafka to participate in her Truth and Lies game. Regardless of which dialogue you choose, the outcome of the story will not be affected.

On her command, follow the marker again, leading to a couple of Cloud Knights.

Defeat the Cloud Knight under Kafka's command (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the knights and head back to the Stellaron Hunter.

Interact with her to complete the next set of dialogues. She will ask you to take down a few more enemies.

We recommend solving the Abacus Circuitry puzzles to prevent the battle.

Again, speak to Kafka and proceed with the Truth and Lies.

The interaction will end with Yanqing appearing in the cutscene.

Defeat the young swordmaster to complete the final objective.

This concludes the "Letter From a Strange Woman" mission in Honkai Star Rail.

Kafka’s companion quest reward in Honkai Star Rail

Complete Kafka's companion quest to unlock the "Free Will" achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you complete all the specified objectives, it will unlock the "Free Will" achievement in Honkai Star Rail. You will also receive the following rewards for concluding Kafka’s companion quest:

300 Trailblaze EXP

100x Stellar Jade

6x Traveler's Guide

6x Lost Crystal

6x Obsidian Desolation

1x Hunter's Intuition

60,000 Credits

Unfortunately, Kafka will not be an Astral Express visitor going forward.