Honkai Star Rail 1.2 mission walkthrough: For I Have Touched the Sky

The latest Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update rolled out with quite a bit of content, including new story quests, events, and new banner changes. The first half of the patch also brings in Yukong’s companion mission, allowing Trailblazers to familiarize themselves with her backstory. The mission kicks off when the Exalting Santum’s sky dome malfunctions, creating a state of emergency in the Xianzhou Luofu.

Xikui will task you with rescuing a Starskiff pilot that crashed in the Stargazer Navalia while fixing the dome, and the rest of the walkthrough follows the events after that. It is worth noting that you can access the quest only after completing the "A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant" Trailblaze Mission. This article will guide you through the entire For I Have Touched the Sky questline in Honkai Star Rail.

How to complete For I Have Touched the Sky companion mission in Honkai Star Rail

Answer Xikui to initiate the For I Have Touched the Sky companion mission (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the prerequisites, answer Xikui’s messages to unlock the For I Have Touched the Sky quest in Honkai Star Rail. Now, follow the next step to complete the entire walkthrough of Yukong’s companion mission:

Meet Welt at the objective marker of Stargazer Navalia.

Use the Cycrane to scan through the area to identify the missing pilot, Qingni.

She should be on top of a blue cargo box containing a massive tree branch, surrounded by a couple of Abundance Sprite: Golden Hound.

Image showing the location of Qingni at Stargazer Navalia (Image via HoYoverse)

After finding the pilot, visit her location to talk to her. The short-lived conversation will be followed by a battle with the golden hounds.

We recommend you carry an Ice character in your team since the enemies share a common weakness with the element.

Shortly after defeating the opponents, Yukong arrives at the location with a few Cloud Knights to assist you in the rescue mission.

Another battle will break out with the hounds. Their primary weakness this time will be the Fire and Wind elements. Hence, create a team to complete all the encounters in the Sky companion mission in Honkai Star Rail.

Yukong's companion quest reveals that Qingni is her daughter (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong will scold Qingni for her recklessness, leading to a heated argument. Their conversation will reveal their relationship as mother and daughter.

Now, head to the Palace of Astrum in the Central Starskiff Haven to meet Yukong.

The argument between Yukong and Qingni continues at the Palace. Once the cutscene ends, talk to Yukong to receive a Longevity Pill of Cruelty.

Leave the palace and accompany Qingni to the next area.

Help Qingni find the Lost Trinket

Help Qingni find Yukong's trinket to mend their relationship (Image via HoYoverse)

The next part of the For I Have Touched the Sky companion mission in Honkai Star Rail takes place when Qingni asks for your help to find Yukong’s missing trinket at the Stargazer Navalia. Refer to the steps below to progress through the quest:

Head to Stargazer Navalia again and use the Cycrane to find the trinket.

The square-shaped object will be on top of a container near the staircase.

Qingni will recommend asking Jing Yuan about Yukong’s past. You will receive a Divine Arrow Embers after the conversation.

Now meet Jing Yuan at the Seat of Divine Foresight and deliver the Divine Arrow Embers.

Continue with the dialogues to learn about Yukong’s past, after which you will receive Jing Yuan's Memories.

Return to the Palace of Astrum to talk to Qingni. She will ask you to find Yukong’s Diary.

Go through the computer and check the bookshelf nearby to receive Yukong's Exchange Diary.

Exchange one of the items with Yanming to proceed (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon Yanming’s interference, exchange the diary, Jing Yuan's Memories, or Divine Arrow Embers to proceed.

Now, check Yukong’s desk and choose the under the desktop option to acquire Caiyi's Exchange Diary, which contains more information about Yukong’s past.

Talk to Welt and proceed outside the palace to meet Yukong.

Lastly, deliver Caiyi's Exchange Diary to Yukong to conclude the For I Have Touched the Sky companion mission in Honkai Star Rail. You will be rewarded 100x Stellar Jades, 450x Trailblaze EXP, and other in-game resources.