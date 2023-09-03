Honkai Star Rail Logistics Planning: High-level score 45, 75, 90 guide

The recent Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update has introduced Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event, which requires players to participate in extensive Logistic Planning. This is one of the primary objectives of the flagship content, where you have to figure out the best trade route for each stall. However, managing each of the lanes in Aurum Alley while shooting for a high logistic score can be a bit of a challenge.

Hence, this guide covers all the essential routes you need to know about to obtain the required scores of 45, 75, and 90 in the High-Level Lane.

How to reach a score of 75 in Logistics Planning for High-Level Lanes in Honkai Star Rail

Optimal route for Logistic score 75 and above in How-Level Lane (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the routes to reach a logistic score of 75 for High-Level Lane in Honkai Star Rail’s Aurum Alley event.

Firstly, connect Spices Supreme — marked with a yellow symbol — to the first anchor on the dock. The path should directly follow the edges of the map without passing through any of the booster tiles.

— marked with a yellow symbol — to the first anchor on the dock. The path should directly follow the edges of the map without passing through any of the booster tiles. The Du's Teahouse can be a little tricky to wrap around as it connects with all the tiles present on the map. Begin charting the path from the purple icon and head left to cover all the boosters, which are placed in an L-shape. The route should then cover the remaining tiles on top before reaching the middle dock.

can be a little tricky to wrap around as it connects with all the tiles present on the map. Begin charting the path from the purple icon and head left to cover all the boosters, which are placed in an L-shape. The route should then cover the remaining tiles on top before reaching the middle dock. For Elegance Pagoda, draw the logistic route from the green marker and connect it to the third anchor, going down the shortest distance.

Keep in mind that the stall location remains the same for every Trailblazer. Hence, you can refer to the image above to easily trace the optimal path to get a score of 75.

if you get that score, you'll unlock 50x Stellar Jades, Credits, and other Logistic Rewards.

How to reach a score of 45 for Logistics Planning for High-Level Lanes

Optimal route to reach a Logistic score 45 High-Level Lanes (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the path below to easily obtain 45 Logistic points.

Chart a route from Spices Supreme and connect the path with the tiles at the bottom. Take a U-turn and head upwards to link the stall with the left dock.

and connect the path with the tiles at the bottom. Take a U-turn and head upwards to link the stall with the left dock. Draw a direct path connecting Elegance Pagoda with the middle anchor.

with the middle anchor. Lastly, the logistic route for Du's Teahouse links with the final anchor, following the path along the building.

How to reach a score of 90 for Logistics Planning for High-Level Lanes

Consider collecting all the remaining Prosperity Certificates in Honkai Star Rail by reaching 90 points in the Logistic Planning. You can follow the path specified for a score of 75 to achieve this objective.

The certificates will help you reach the maximum guild level in this event, which yields quite a bit of rewards, including a free Sushang and a phone wallpaper in Honkai Star Rail.