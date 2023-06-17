Version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail brings an all-new event, the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities. This particular event takes place in Belobog of Jarilo-VI and offers many rewards - including Stellar Jade. The event has a timer attached to it and will expire soon, so players must make haste to collect all of its rewards.

Since the event can be rather perplexing for some, this guide will list a series of tips and tricks for easy completion.

Tips and tricks for the Honkai Star Rail Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event

The Museum Management page in the Museum event of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Players must speak with the receptionist, Eris, to access the Museum Management event page. She will open an interactive menu with an “Accumulated RevitaScore” marker at the top left. The RevitaScore number will increase as you progress through event missions and is a general indicator of your management efficiency.

The RevitaScore is determined by three factors - Tour duration, Educational value, and Visitor appeal. Each has a minimum value (indicated by a white marker on their progress bars) that must be met to obtain requisite rewards for that particular tier.

RevitaScore can be improved by following a series of general tips, as listed below:

Upgrading the exhibition section.

Swapping the current assistant to a more efficient one.

Hiring new employees. Be on the lookout for assistants with balanced stats as per your management team composition.

For example, hiring assistants with only high Visitor appeal will dramatically decrease the other two parameters. Make sure to balance your teams out to prevent this from happening.

Make sure to level up your exhibition area using funds as and when possible.

Progressing through the event will slowly raise your Management Phase to higher levels and progressively unlock further rewards.

Only hire assistants if you have a slot to spare.

Never skip an adventure quest. These quests can reward you with RevitaScore points or additional assistants and are a great way to level up.

Maximize your profits and spend them all on upgrading the museum.

Following these tips should get players through the event in no time unless thwarted by a rather pesky bug that has been officially acknowledged by HoYoverse.

How to start the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event in Honkai Star Rail

Speaking with Eris in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Players must have a Trailblaze Level of at least 21 to participate in this particular event. They must also have completed the Trailblaze mission, “Silent Galaxy.”

Once these conditions are met, players can return back to Jarilo-VI and speak with Pela to have a tour of the museum. Pela will ask for your help in relocating the Meteor Fragment. This will take you on an investigation within the Great Mine. After a thorough search, players can locate the stolen Meteor Fragment and return to the museum.

Afterward, Honkai Star Rail players may simply speak to the receptionist, Eris, to begin the event.

