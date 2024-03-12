Honkai Star Rail Penacony Food Fest event: Recipes, rewards, locations, and complete guide

The Penacony Food Fest marks the final event of the Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 update. During the event, players will have to obtain several in-game materials and submit them to the event vendor, Jay, to obtain various rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, and Traveler’s Guide. The Penacony Food Fest consists of seven stages, each of which is unlocked daily.

For those curious, this article covers the necessary ingredients and their locations for each Penacony Food Fest recipe, as well as the rewards for each level in Honkai Star Rail.

Penacony Food Fest Interwoven Dreams in Honkai Star Rail: Ingredients, location, and rewards

The Interwoven Dreams stage (Image via HoYoverse)

The Penacony Food Fest’s first stage features Interwoven Dreams, in which you are required to submit the following in-game materials to start the shipping process of the item.

2x Rusty Gear

1x Core of Ice

To obtain Rusty Gears, you can defeat the Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreen or other adversaries located in The Reverie Hotel. You can also purchase the item from Ferdinand in Oti Mall with Credits.

As for Core of Ice, defeat Everwinter Shadewalkers and other similar enemies in Corridor of Fading Echoes. You can also purchase this ingredient from the Administrative District Shop for 390 Credits.

After the shipping process finishes, you will be able to obtain the following items as a reward for completing the stage:

70x Stellar Jades

3x Traveler’s Guide

1x Hundred-Layer Sundae (Zero Calories)

40,000 Credits

Penacony Food Fest Sour Dreams Candy in Honkai Star Rail: Ingredients, location, and rewards

The Sour Dreams Candy stage (Image via HoYoverse)

The second stage of Penacony Food Fest, Sour Dreams Candy, will require players to submit the ingredients listed in the section below:

1x Old Molar

1x Virtual Particle

To acquire Old Molar, you will need to defeat Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreen and other opponents in The Reverie Hotel or purchase it from Ferdinand.

Buy Virtual Particles from the Grocery Store Owner located in Central Starskiff Haven or defeat Baryons or other similar enemies in the Storage Zone of the Herta Space Station.

Completing the stage will allow players to obtain the following rewards in Honkai Star Rail:

70x Stellar Jades

3x Traveler’s Guide

1x “Sour Dreams” Soft Candy

40,000 Credits

Penacony Food Fest Stargazer Layer Cake in Honkai Star Rail: Ingredients, location, and rewards

The Stargazer Layer Cake stage (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Penacony Food Fest Stargazer layer Cake stage, you need to submit the ingredients listed in the section below:

2x Rusty Gear

2x Basic Ingredients

The Rusty Gear can be obtained from defeating Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreen or similar opponents in The Reverie Hotel. You can also obtain this by sending your Harmony and Erudition characters on Daily Assignments in Honkai Star Rail.

Basic Ingredients can be purchased from the Administrative District Shop and can be found in the destructible objects in the Herta Space Station. Completing the Stargazer layer Cake stage will allow you to obtain the following rewards:

70x Stellar Jades

3x Traveler’s Guide

1x Sliced Cake Stargazer

40,000 Credits

Penacony Food Fest Sweet Dreams SoulGlad in Honkai Star Rail: Ingredients, location, and rewards

The Sweet Dreams SoulGlad stage (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the fourth stage, Sweet Dreams SoulGlad, submit the following ingredients:

1x Old Molar

2x Solid Water

Old Molar can be obtained from Daily Assignments or purchased from Ferdinand. As for Solid Water, defeat Baryons in the Storage Zone of the Herta Space Station. You can also purchase it from the Administrative District Shop.

Finishing the stage will allow you to obtain the rewards detailed in the section below:

70x Stellar Jades

3x Traveler’s Guide

1x Classic SoulGlad

40,000 Credits

Penacony Food Fest Cheers! My Friend in Honkai Star Rail: Ingredients, location, and rewards

The Cheers! My Friend stage (Image via HoYoverse)

Cheers! My Friends, the fifth stage of the Penacony Food Fest, will require you to turn in the materials detailed in the section below:

1x Thermal Gel

2x Basic Ingredients

You can also acquire Thermal Gel by defeating the Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreen or other similar opponents in The Reverie Hotel. It is also available for purchase from Ferdinand located in Oti Mall in Golden Hour.

As mentioned earlier, basic ingredients can be obtained from the destructible objects in the Herta Space Station.

Send the food to acquire the following rewards:

70x Stellar Jades

3x Traveler’s Guide

1x Mr. Herring’s Lemon Tart

40,000 Credits

Penacony Food Fest Single-Serving Clockie Pizza in Honkai Star Rail: Ingredients, location, and rewards

The Single-Serving Clockie Pizza stage (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the Single-Serving Clockie Pizza stage, submit the following in-game materials:

2x Tranquility

2x Phlogiston

You can acquire Tranquility by defeating the Memory Zone Meme “Allseer” in The Reverie Hotel. It can also be obtained from the Daily Assignments.

Phlogiston can be obtained by defeating the Flamespawns or other similar enemies in Backwater Pass in Honkai Star Rail. Those who don't want to defeat the enemies to obtain the material can also purchase it from the Administrative District Shop.

After completing the stage, you will be able to obtain the following rewards:

70x Stellar Jades

3x Traveler’s Guide

1x Clockie Pizza (Single Slice)

40,000 Credits

Penacony Food Fest Assorted Flavors Dreamy Candy in Honkai Star Rail: Ingredients, location, and rewards

The Assorted Flavors Dreamy Candy stage (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the previous six stages, you will be able to submit the following rewards to complete the seventh stage, Assorted Flavors Dreamy Candy:

2x Broken Dreams

1x Virtual Particles

Broken Dreams can be obtained from any destructible objects in Penacony, Daily Assignments, and defeating the Memory Zone Meme “All seer” in The Reverie Hotel.

As mentioned earlier, Virtual Particles can be obtained by defeating Baryons in the Storage Zone or by breaking destructible objects in the Herta Space Station.

You will obtain the following rewards upon completing the seventh stage:

70x Stellar Jades

3x Traveler’s Guide

1x “Dreamlight” Mixed Sweets

40,000 Credits

After completing the event, you will receive a delicately wrapped letter from Pom-Pom that contains a message expressing her gratitude.

Check out more Honkai Star Rail articles:

Major announcements expected from the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream || Sparkle stats priority guide || Sparkle teams guide