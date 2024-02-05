Honkai Star Rail Penacony Livestream redeem codes: Rewards and countdown

The launch of Penacony is monumental for Honkai Star Rail, as it is the fourth explorable world that will introduce a bunch of new characters, a fresh plot line, and more, following the version 2.0 update. HoYoverse has done everything to promote the region, and with its global launch on the horizon, they have scheduled a special livestream event on February 6, 2024, at 9 am (UTC+8) that will also dispatch new redeem codes offering free Stellar Jades.

This article discusses everything there is to know about the “It's Always Night in Penacony” special program. Readers will also find a countdown below to track the livestream.

Honkai Star Rail It's Always Night in Penacony livestream redeem codes

The upcoming Penacony livestream is a commemorative event for Honkai Star Rail that will see the live performances of guest artists and musical bands in the presence of various characters from the region. The redeem code is also one of the highlights of the special program, as it will reward a total of 300 Stellar Jades for free.

As is with every promotional reward, it will have a short expiration window, likely to be less than 24 hours, so Trailblazers are advised to activate them quickly to avoid missing out on the freebies. Make sure to keep an eye on this article, as we will update it with the livestream codes as soon as they are dispatched.

That said, here are some active Honkai Star Rail redeem codes for those looking for some extra resources.

HSRGALAXY23: 4x Traveler's Guide, 3x Refined Aether, 5x Hypnotic Hammer, and 20,000 Credits

4x Traveler's Guide, 3x Refined Aether, 5x Hypnotic Hammer, and 20,000 Credits NB9TKRMK5R23: 50x Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits

50x Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits 2AQA294J5R37: 50x Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits

50x Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits STARRAILGIFT: 50x Stellar Jade, 2x Traveler's Guide, 5x Bottled Soda, and 10,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail Penacony Livestream countdown and how to watch

As specified, the special Penacony livestream will commence on February 6, 2024, at 9 am (UTC+8), which is a few hours before the Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 update. Here is a countdown that actively tracks the time remaining until the special program.

Once the timer ends, you can head to the game’s official Twitch or YouTube channel to tune in to the broadcast. The redeem codes will most likely be dispatched on-screen during the livestream.

You can also obtain an additional 30 Stellar Jades as Twitch Drops, available exclusively from the official channel.

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is set to roll out globally on February 6, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8) across PC, Android, and iOS platforms, featuring Black Swan's banner in the first half. The title is also heading for its Apple Vision Pro release on the same day.