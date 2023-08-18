Honkai Star Rail Realm of the Strange event: How to obtain double relic drop and more

Honkai Star Rail has officially announced the Realm of the Strange event that will roll out double relic drops across all Caverns of Corrosion in patch 1.2. It will be available for a limited time from August 19, 2023, to August 26, 2023. Fans of the game have been anticipating this monumental event due to the boosted drops of gear pieces, which serve as the foundation of any character build.

This article outlines everything about the upcoming event, including its participation details, double rewards, and more.

When will the double relic drop event start in Honkai Star Rail?

According to the official announcement, the Realm of the Strange event in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will begin on August 19, 2023, at 4 AM server time. Since the event will expire on August 26, 2023, you must utilize the limited time to farm all the required relic pieces. This will help you efficiently build your character to tackle any end-game content.

How to participate in the double relic drop event in Honkai Star Rail

You can clear any Cavern of Corrosion to receive double relics in the Realm of the Strange event in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Participation criteria for the double relic drop event are quite straightforward, as it requires you to have access to the Cavern of Corrosion in Honkai Star Rail. While veterans will likely have the domain unlocked, newcomers must complete the encounters within the Path of Drifting Cavern to activate the option.

You can access the event from the Travel Log, located in the Pause menu. Now all you have to do is select whichever relic set you want and teleport to its respective cavern to face the encounter. After defeating all the enemies, you will receive the double drops in exchange for the usual 40x Trailblaze Power.

Access the event page via Travel Log (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that the daily double drop reward is limited. The drop rate will also be set to the usual amount once you hit capacity. Additionally, you can track the maximum and currently remaining opportunities on the event page. It is also worth noting that the daily drop opportunity is set to refresh at 4 AM, server time.

It seems like HoYoverse has finally paid attention to community requests, as the upcoming event has been in high demand ever since the release of the title.